“So Embarrassing,” Dwayne Johnson Facing Major Fan Backlash

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson is receiving backlash from fans over one of his latest posts.

Johnson, who got his full-length feature film beginning in Universal Pictures’ The Mummy Returns (2001) and the subsequent spinoff The Scorpion King (2002) after a successful career as a professional wrestler in the WWE, has become a household name. He is a beloved icon who has transcended into one of the most popular actors in the world.

He is known for his role in many blockbusters, including films like Jungle Cruise (2021), Moana (2016), the Jumanji franchise, Central Intelligence (2016), the Fast & Furious franchise, and many others.

He took a major step in his acting career by being introduced to the DC Universe as the voice of Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets (2022) earlier this summer, but the major DC blockbuster that everyone is waiting on starring The Rock won’t be released until later this year. Of course, we’re talking about Black Adam (2022), which is set to hit theaters in October of this year.

As the movie is just a matter of weeks away, Johnson took to Instagram to share a new shirt and do some promoting. He wrote:

“The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE has changed. Rage. “Your magic is weak”

While the Instagram post received nearly 1 million likes, there were other fans who thought otherwise.

One user wrote they thought the post was “so embarrassing.”

Another user said The Rock had taken too much from his WWE days.

There were hundreds of other posts on social media, as well, taking a shot at The Rock’s continued use of the phrase “hierarchy of power.”

Black Adam is produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo., it is intended to be a spin-off from Shazam! (2019) and the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe.

In addition to his work in the DC Universe, there have also been rumors that Dwayne Johnson could potentially replace Johnny Depp in an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean franchise installment and there have also been reports that the actor could take Will Smith’s role as Genie in the planned Aladdin 2 film.

