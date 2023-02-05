Disney Still Wants Dwayne Johnson to Play Genie In ‘Aladdin 2’, Report Says

Dwayne Johnson could be back with Disney sooner than we might have thought.

The iconic actor has taken on several roles with the company, most recently playing Skipper Frank Wolfe in Jungle Cruise (2021) and lending his voice for the character of Maui in Moana (2016). The Rock has been rumored for two other major roles outside of the franchises in Disney over the last year, as well.

Several reports indicated that Disney had an interest in bringing in Dwayne Johnson to play a lead role in a future installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. In addition, there were reports that Johnson could replace Will Smith in the role of Genie in Aladdin 2 following the controversies surrounding the actor after his actions at The Oscars last year.

Though reports have indicated that Will Smith will, in fact, reprise his role as Genie in the next Aladdin, it seems that there still could be a place for Dwayne Johnson.

GFR is reporting that Disney wants multiple Genies in Aladdin 2. If this is the case, the reports that the company was interested in Dwayne Johnson could come back into play as the actor could join Will Smith for an epic duo that would absolutely have fans excited.

“The first film was a huge success so it would be silly not to make another, and it would be a real shame to have to re-cast Will over what happened,” an insider said about Will Smith’s reported casting in the sequel. “So Disney is keen to stand by him and bring him back into the fold.”

In addition to his work with Disney, Dwayne The Rock Johnson has starred in countless blockbusters. Some of these include the Fast & Furious franchise, Gridiron Gang (2006), Get Smart (2008), San Andreas (2015), Bay Watch(2017), Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Central Intelligence (2016) alongside friend Kevin Hart, and Rampage (2018).

