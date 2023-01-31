Disney Welcomes Back Will Smith, Multiple Projects In the Works

Will Smith is back in the good graces of Hollywood.

The iconic actor resigned from The Academy after an emotional scene at The Oscars last year when he slapped Chris Rock following a joke the comedian made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith was given a 10-year ban from The Academy but has lately begun to make his way back into the media limelight after taking some time to lay low.

Smith’s newest move, Emancipation (2022) debuted on Apple+ TV back in December, and the actor has since apologized numerous times for the actions that occurred back in the spring of 2022.

“It was a lot of things,” said Smith during an appearance on The Daily Show. “It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know, is that you know, all of that just bubbled up in that moment. You know, I just that’s not who I wanna be. I had to forgive myself for being human. Trust me, there’s nobody that hates the fact that I’m human more than me. And just finding that space for myself within myself to be human. It’s like, I want, I’ve always wanted to be Superman. I’ve always wanted to swoop in and save the damsel in distress, you know. And I had to humble down, you know, and realize that I’m a flawed human, and I still have an opportunity to go out in the world and contribute in a way that fills my heart, and hopefully helps other people.”

As Smith looks to move forward, it seems that he’ll have no shortage of projects in the future.

National outlets are now reporting that Will Smith will be returning to Disney to play the role of Genie in Aladdin 2. The project, which Inside the Magic reported on previously, will be one of the first for Smith since the incident. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star made his Disney debut in the first Aladdin (2019), and the live-action blockbuster earned over $1 billion at the Hollywood box office.

An insider shared that Smith “has done a lot of work on himself, and the consensus is that it will all be very much in the past by the time the movie is released.”

If the return to Disney wasn’t enough, Variety also reported today that Smith will rejoin Martin Lawrence to make a Bad Boys 4.

There have been several other rumors for potential projects for the actor in the future, as well, but these are the only two that have been confirmed thus far.

What do you think of Will Smith’s return to Disney? Let us know in the comments below!