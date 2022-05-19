Academy Co-Host “Still Traumatized”, Will Smith Should Be With LAPD

Will Smith has been one of the most recognizable actors in the business for several decades now, but he has now been in the limelight and the subject of much criticism after an the Oscars earlier this year that left fans and fellows colleagues stunned.

Oscars Co-Host Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which prompted Will Smith to get up from his seat and walk on stage to deliver a slap across the left jaw of Rock. He walked off-stage and was visibly yelling at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***in’ mouth.” Just a matter of minutes after the incident unfolded, Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard (2021). After receiving much criticism, Smith has since issued an apology and resigned from the Academy.

Even weeks after the incident unfolded, many celebrities and outlets are still sharing the fallout from the event that left many speechless.

58-year-old comedian Wanda Sykes was co-hosting the show when Will Smith walked on stage to deliver the slap on Chris Rock. Just recently, Sykes told People Magazine that she was disgusted the actor wasn’t escorted out of the building and even sitting with Los Angeles Police Department.

“I can’t talk about it. I get emotional,” she said. “I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an a– hole. Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf — ker?”

Of course, we know that Chris Rock elected not to press charges.

Sykes said she believes Smith is struggling with many personal issues and hopes for the best outcome, but also shared that the moment is still traumatizing for her to think about.

“I hope he gets his s–t together. Until then, f–k him,” Sykes said.

It has been reported recently that Smith– the father of Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and Trey Smith– is attending therapy following the incident and rumors have intensified that he and Jada Pinkett Smith may be considering a potential divorce as sources indicate the couple “barely speaks.” Smith’s fortune is allegedly more than $350 million and if the two were to get a divorce, Jada Pinkett Smith could be entitled to up to half. However, at this point, it should be noted that neither Will Smith nor Jada Pinkett Smith have publicly spoken about divorce.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star made his Disney debut in Aladdin (2019) and the live-action blockbuster earned over $1 billion at the Hollywood box office. Though Disney has still been using content with Will Smith, it seems there might be a major change to his iconic role as Genie in the upcoming Aladdin 2 project. There are rumors that Smith could be replaced with Dwayne Johnson in the role.

