With Margot Robbie Gone, Disney Has New Plan to Revive ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Margot Robbie is out of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise before she ever got in.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding what the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would hold following the news that Disney had replaced Johnny Depp with Margot Robbie in the lead role for the sixth installment of the franchise.

In total, there have been five movies made in the POTC franchise, all of which Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Depp) was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl(2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End(2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, Inside the Magic reported today that the film featuring Robbie had been axed, according to comments from the actress.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie explained, “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

While many Disney fans were hoping this would mean that Johnny Depp would be returning to the franchise, it seems that Disney might have other plans in mind.

A report from Starte Facts indicates that Disney may be reaching out to Dylan O’Brien to potentially “revive” the franchise. O’Brien is known for his role in MTV’s Teen Wolf, as well as the Maze Runner franchise.

“However, as much as fans loved the movies, Pirates of the Caribbean had seen a steady decline from the release of its first movie; with the last movie they released grossing the lowest of them all. There were several factors to blame for the slow downfall of the franchise, this included a lack of clarity in the plot of the movie that made them hard to tie together and left big plot holes that viewers couldn’t ignore.”

It’s unclear what O’Brien’s role could be in POTC or how he might would factor into a decision for Depp to return, as well.

There have been rumors that Johnny Depp could potentially return as there are reports that Disney has offered Depp more than $300 million to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow as the franchise moves forward, even with a potential Disney+ series.

At this time, there have not been any confirmations on what the future might hold with Pirates of the Caribbean.

The franchise is based on the beloved attraction, which can be ridden at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

