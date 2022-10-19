‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa to Debut New Role In Another Comic Movie

Jason Momoa fans! Are you ready to see your favorite actor as a 9-foot monster human hybrid?!

In one month, on November 18th, all your weirdest and wildest dreams will come true. Slumberland will be heading to Netflix.

Slumberland is based on Windsor McCay’s comic strip, Little Nemo in Slumberland.

This story follows a little girl who unearths a secret map to a world of nightmares and dreams. With Momoa’s character (Flip) as a guide, 11-year-old Nema (Marlow Barkley) travels through Slumberland in search of her late father.

In the trailer, Nema is sent on a treasure hunt in the “world of dreams” with her new guide Flip (Momoa).

He introduces himself saying, “Welcome to my world, kid! Slumberland, the world of dreams.” He continues on by telling her as they search for a treasure, that will let them “wish for whatever you want here in Slumberland.”

After Nema’s dad passed away in a storm, she was sent to live with her uncle. There, she realized she could escape into her dreams.

After she goes to sleep, her stuffed pig comes to life and her bed grows legs. Then it goes walking her into the sea and transporting her to the wonderful world of Slumberland.

Once in Slumberland, she meets a monster, who tells her that him and her dad were partners a long time ago. She realizes it’s Flip and exclaims, “He told stories about you every night.”

Sadly, no dream lasts forever. Sooner or later, you have to wake up. Will Nema and Flip be able to find the treasure in time before her dream is over?

But more importantly, will she be able to make her wish, and see her dad again?

I guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

See Jason Momoa in Slumberland, premiering Nov. 18 on Netflix.

What do you think? Are you going to watch Slumberland? Let us know in the comments!