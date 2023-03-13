Dwayne Johnson Cutting Ties Amid Failures, Coming Back to Disney

Dwayne Johnson is making major strides back to Disney.

Iconic actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson has been in the spotlight of Hollywood for more than two decades now, starring in countless blockbusters including The Scorpion King(2002), Gridiron Gang (2006), Get Smart (2008), the Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas (2015), Bay Watch (2017), as well as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Central Intelligence (2016) alongside his longtime friend Kevin Hart.

For Disney, Dwayne Johnson starred in The Gameplan (2007) and Race to Witch Mountain (2009) before taking a hiatus away from the company. He returned to lend his voice to the character of Maui in Moana (2016) and then played Skipper Frank Wolfe in Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021). Now, it seems it might be time for The Rock to make yet another return to The Walt Disney Company.

Dwayne Johnson has been in the midst of working with Warner Bros. to develop the DC Universe, and his newest film Black Adam (2022), was released this past fall. Unfortunately, the film fell flat at the box office and James Gunn has been hired to lead the Universe moving forward, leading to some major disputes between many actors, actresses, and executives in the studio.

A report from FandomWire indicates The Rock could sue Warner Bros. and James Gunn after Henry Cavill’s (Super-Man) exit from the DC Universe. While a lawsuit isn’t necessarily imminent, one thing that is clear is that Johnson won’t be stepping back into Warner Bros. Studio anytime soon. Though he has said all the right things, insiders indicate that Johnson is ready to cut ties for now and focus on other projects.

One of those projects? Making a Disney return.

There have been increased rumors that Dwayne Johnson could replace Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow) in a new role for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Even if Johnson decides to decline a role in Pirates of the Caribbean, it seems like almost a foregone conclusion at this point that Disney wants to bring him back for Jungle Cruise 2. If this weren’t enough, a Moana sequel will likely be in the works in the future, as well.

Before a successful Hollywood career, Dwayne The Rock Johnson got his start in the entertainment industry following a successful stint with the WWF (now WWE) as a professional wrestler. The Rock showed great charisma in his rivalries with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker, before ultimately moving on to Hollywood. Johnson is currently in the midst of marketing his spring football league, the XFL, which he bought from Vince McMahon.

