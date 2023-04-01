Ben Affleck Has Given a Rare and Simple Review of ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for the upcoming release of The Flash. This will presumably be the final time the world is set to see the actor back in the cape and cowl. To be honest, Affleck has been one of the better parts of the SnyderVerse, including being one of the best portrayals of Batman. Affleck might not reappear past The Flash, but he has now given a rare movie review.

We would say that it’s up to the actors that appear in the movies to praise those movies, but that isn’t necessarily always the case. Actors have appeared in movies they knew weren’t that great, especially after they had been released. Ben Affleck might also have no reason to want to praise The Flash, as it could be his final time in the DCU. Still, he did offer a simple yet effective review of the movie.

Ben Affleck was speaking to the SmartLess podcast when he was asked how he feels about The Flash. According to Affleck, “You know what? That movie’s good.”

This is undoubtedly a simple way of praising a film, and Affleck expanded the statement by adding, “That movie’s really good. They made a good movie. And it’s my best s*** I’ve done as Batman.”

That is some high praise, and everyone can tell that Ben Affleck is not lying because he didn’t overtly praise the movie like some actors are known to do. Simply put, he thinks it’s good.

The same sentiment was also shared by James Gunn, who said The Flash is “one of the best superhero movies I have ever seen.” These are some high marks, especially from Gunn, responsible for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

We wonder if Ben Affleck praising the film and his Batman portrayal means he will stick around in the DCU. Fans have certainly wanted Affleck to take on a solo role as Batman, though that will likely not happen. His solo Batman film was scrapped back before James Gunn took over, and he might just want to move past the superhero world.

Then again, Affleck stated that his Batman scenes are some of his best work. So maybe he might be coaxed back into portraying the Dark Knight for Gunn in some more properties. This is just speculation currently, but we hope that it’s true.

We are unsure how The Flash will move forward, especially with Ezra Miller. Miller was arrested many times over the last two years, making the likelihood he will stick around in the DCU small. He might be replaced sooner rather than later, though he at least gets one final movie that both Ben Affleck and James Gunn praised.

Do you believe Ben Affleck that The Flash will be good?