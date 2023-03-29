Ben Affleck Reveals One More ‘Justice League’ Team-up on the Way

A Justice League (2017) reunion?

Change is inevitable, even in the movies. When James Gunn and Peter Safran instituted sweeping change at DC Studios, some took it with excitement, others with hostility. Regardless of the many contrary voices, it has been clear that Gunn and Safran have a plan and are sticking to it. Part of that plan has included several key character reboots, which led many to believe that they’d seen the last of The Justice League for a while, but that may not be the case.

One of, if not the most prominent figures in The Justice League has most certainly been recast, his story to be rebooted. Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent/Superman, was one of the first casualties in the DC reboot, the death of the DC Extended Universe, and the birth of the new DC Universe. Other actors would soon follow, but being such a prominent member of The Justice League cast doubt on the entire franchise. Many hypothesized that others like Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman or Ben Affleck’s Batman would be out too, but…

Since then, fans have seen Gadot’s Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), and now know that the DC character will be returning in the new DC movie, The Flash (2023). This certainly seems to confirm that the actress will be sticking around as part of the new DC Universe and may well be taking part in the planned Wonder Woman series, Paradise Lost. She’s not the only one, however. Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman has been spotted several times now.

Most notably, fans have picked up on his appearance in trailers, stills, and promotions for The Flash, and Affleck has since confirmed his appearance in the film. Though there’s no word yet on if Cyborg (Ray Fisher) or Aquaman (Jason Momoa) will be making an appearance, along with Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), Affleck has confirmed that one more of his Justice League teammates will be joining him in the latest battle against evil, and even saving his life!

In a recent interview covered by The Direct, Affleck shared a key moment in The Flash that shows not only will he and Wonder Woman (Gadot) team up once again but that her character will save his character’s life during the film. Without divulging the exact situation, Affleck mentions that he is rescued by Gadot’s Wonder Woman while fighting off “some bad guys” and adds that because he’s rescued with the Lasso of Truth, he learned a bit about this character:

“She saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work… I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it!’

What is interesting, as well, is the notes of finality in Affleck’s comments, further adding to the confusion about his casting. In other comments in his interview, it seemed like the star was lamenting how he finally understood the character just as he is about to leave it. Of course, these comments could be interpreted as his understanding of the character after this many years of playing him, but it only adds to the furor behind the theory that he will be replaced in Batman: The Brave and the Bold (?).

With Gal Gadot seemingly sticking around and Jason Momoa’s confidence that his Aquaman will be a fixture of the new DC Universe, could the James Gunn reboot be more limited in scope than initially thought? Could the reboot just be Superman (Cavill), with the rest of The Justice League sticking around for the future DC Universe? It certainly seems that way the more movies and more details that are revealed to the public, but, as always, time will tell.

What do you think about this reunion? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!