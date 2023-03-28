Jason Momoa Reveals Aquaman’s Fate in James Gunn’s DCU

Since James Gunn has taken over the DC universe, there have been many changes in casting and personnel. And Jason Momoa has an update on the fate of Aquaman.

Aquaman, also known as Arthur Curry, is one of the most popular characters in the Justice League and in DC Comics as a whole. His film debut, Aquaman (2018), is one of the highest-grossing movies in the DCU.

Much of the credit for that success goes to Jason Momoa’s performance as the titular character. Originally appearing as Ronon Dex in Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009), the native Hawaiian quickly became popular for playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones (2011-2019) and bringing something in Aquaman that Zack Snyder’s DC movies were missing: fun.

The performance also elevated Momoa’s status in Hollywood, casting him in films like Dune (2021) and Fast X (2023).

Jason Momoa is synonymous with Aquaman. But fans are worried that with recent shake-ups in the DCU, like Henry Cavill, no longer playing Superman and Amber Heard being cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Momoa may be next.

But according to Momoa, fans have nothing to worry about.

Jason Momoa “Absolutely Thinks” He’ll Remain Aquaman

In a recent interview with Total Film Magazine about Fast X, Jason Momoa told the interviewer that he is confident that Aquaman will return to the DCU.

“Peter Safran’s my producer, and is a dear friend. I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman!”

It’s easy to see what made Momoa so popular in the first place because his enthusiasm for the role is contagious. Losing this character and the actor who plays him would be a shame.

It will come down to how well DC Studio’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom does later this year. With superhero movies underperforming recently, a lot of pressure will be put on the sequel’s box office. But Momoa doesn’t seem to be worried.

“I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

