New Featurette for ‘The Flash’ Could Have Revealed Ezra Miller’s DC Fate

DC has released a new emotional featurette for the upcoming The Flash movie, which shows some quick shots of Batman looking depressed and Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in some horrible situations. Though it has not yet been reported if the DCU will move on from Miller, his fate could all but be sealed by this new teaser.

Ezra Miller found themselves in huge trouble after the last few years saw the actor arrested several times. One of the horrific situations alleged that Miller was running a cult-like farm where children and many guns were present. DC came forward to offer an ultimatum, either Miller gets help, or they will be fired immediately.

Miller turned things around and publicly apologized while stating they were getting help. However, this was before James Gunn took over the DCU. Though Gunn has praised the new movie, saying it’s “one of the best movies I’ve ever seen,” it might not be enough for Warner Bros. to want to retain Miller after the movie ends.

The new featurette paints a clearer picture of the situations that Barry Allen might find himself in, including a line that could be foreshadowing.

The cover image of Batman looking defeated and the destruction behind him indicates that The Flash will be emotional. However, it’s when Barry Allen says, “No, nobody dies!” that could mean someone will meet their end.

We did report that the story’s villain will have quite a horrific superpower. The villain that The Flash will be battling, apart from Michael Shannon’s Zod, is Dark Flash. The more macabre speedster will also have a reported power that will allow him to “steal the soul of speedsters.”

We know that Barry Allen will travel to another timeline and meet himself. That could mean that one or both versions of this character will not make it out of this movie, opening the door for another actor to step into the role. There have been rumors that Grant Gustin will be that person, though he has also stated those rumors are false.

Gustin has stated that he is not even involved in The Flash and won’t be appearing. That could just be his way of keeping the secrecy of the big reveal at the end of The Flash. Fans have been begging for Gustin to step into the role of Barry Allen moving forward, but the actor could just be tired of portraying the speedster.

We broke down some of the biggest actors that could take over for Ezra Miller, and plenty of good options exist. The above featurette might be painting Miller’s Barry Allen as a hero, but we think it showcases that Barry Allen will sacrifice himself for the good of humanity. Either way, we are excited to see this new movie.

At least if Ezra Miller is replaced, he will get to go out next to Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Are you excited about The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!