Tom Cruise Praises ‘The Flash’, Could Lead To Huge DCU Role

Tom Cruise has been sought after when it comes to any superhero role. He has been linked plenty to the MCU, superficially when it comes to taking over as Iron Man. People are still hoping he might appear as a different version of Tony Stark when Avengers: Secret Wars emerges.

However, it appears the lure of the DCU might be too strong now, especially after the actor has hurled praise at The Flash. Cruise was able to see the movie early and highly loved it.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Tom Cruise spoke to the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, who told the actor how amazing the DCU movie is, warranting Cruise to ask to see it.

A Warner Bros. employee delivered the movie to Cruise’s home in Beverly Hills and waited for him to finish. After the private showing, Cruise told Zaslav that The Flash is “everything you want in a movie” and “this is the kind of movie we need now.”

These comments are exciting coming from Cruise, as he has been heralded for “saving cinema” with his performance in Top Gun: Maverick.

Legendary director Steven Spielberg echoed those comments to Cruise at an Academy luncheon, where he told the actor. “You saved Hollywood’s a**, and you might have saved theatrical distribution.”

Tom Cruise is one of the most beloved actors in the business and a massive draw that has likely been begged by both Marvel and DC to join their respective sides of things. We imagine the DCU might have the upper edge if David Zaslav could impress Tom Cruise so much.

Now that Cruise has praised The Flash, we wonder if that means the actor will meet with Peter Safran and James Gunn next. Granted, the pair have taken over DC Films after The Flash has already been worked on, but they could coax them over to the DCU side of things with their new reboot.

We wonder what type of role Tom Cruise would accept or want should he decide to want to come over to DC.

Who Would Tom Cruise Portray In The DCU?

Tom Cruise could take on plenty of roles with any given comic book medium. However, Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest draws in Hollywood for decades. He is even more of a draw for how massively successful Top Gun: Maverick has been.

We say that to point out that Cruise would not enter something like the DCU for a minor role. It would have to be something substantial across multiple movies and shows.

A role we think he would be perfect for is Lex Luthor. Look at how Cruise portrayed Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder. Granted, that was a silly role, and one meant to be hilarious, but he was incredible as the “villain.”

Lex Luthor would exist across the DCU in the same way that Josh Brolin did as Thanos. Gunn is set to direct Superman: Legacy, and though that will cover a younger Superman, we would imagine that Luthor will be the antagonist in the new movie.

Tom Cruise could come in as Lex Luthor and pop up in Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, The Authority, Booster Gold, and The Brave and the Bold could theoretically feature Cruise as Luthor.

Tom Cruise might also be able to portray Hal Jordan, though some might view him as too old for that part. We think he would be a perfect Hal Jordan to truly kick off the Green Lantern Corps. Again, Jordan would be a character that Cruise could portray in multiple entries across the DCU

Who do you think Tom Cruise would portray in the DCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!