‘The Flash’ Reported Runtime Doesn’t Bode Well For Ezra Miller

Everyone is patiently waiting to see The Flash, and it has everything to do with the trailers and how this new DCU movie will change the course of the franchise moving forward. There have been plenty of rumors that Ezra Miller will be replaced, and with the reported runtime being revealed, that rumor could be proven true.

The Flash is one of the few holdouts from the time before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs of the DC Films division. Though Gunn and Safran essentially “cleaned house” with most of the actors that appeared in the SnyderVerse, Miller was allowed to stay on and their solo film was not canceled.

Quite honestly, The Flash could have been canceled considering Miller spent most of a two-year period in trouble with the authorities. They were charged with burglary, and accused of grooming, among many other horrible allegations and crimes. However, the brass at Warner Bros. Discovery sat Miller down and gave them an ultimatum. It was either to get help or see their DC career go down in flames.

Miller did follow through by announcing they were getting help, and they also issued a public apology for their past behavior. Some people believe in second chances, while others think that some behavior is unredeemable. Right now, James Gunn seems to err on the side of second chances, though that tune could change once The Flash is released. Gunn did state the movie is, “one of the best superhero movies ever.”

Though Gunn’s praise has matched well with the test screenings, Miller might not make it to the end of the movie.

Industry insider KC Walsh has indicated that The Flash has a runtime of about 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes). Though the excitement is there that the movie will tell a well-developed and in-depth story, it could mean that the movie will also be long enough to act as the proverbial “swan song” for Miller.

‘The Flash’ Runtime Means Miller Is Done

Honestly, DC should have moved on from Ezra Miller the moment he was arrested. There was so much backfire and negative press about The Flash because of their behavior, that it could end up sinking the movie. Then again, the negative publicity could have worked in a way that the speedster will become far more popular.

The rumors that Ezra Miller would be recast have been strong, and we believe that he will be by the time this DC epic is done. A 2-hour and 30-minute movie could be plenty of time to see Miller’s Barry Allen sacrifice himself for the betterment of the Multiverse and everyone else in the film. There are other hints that have popped up which could solidify

The villain of The Flash is stated to be Dark Flash, but he has a new power that might indicate Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will be meeting his end. Dark Flash reportedly has a power that allows him to “steal the soul of speedsters.” Though the trailers have revealed two timeline versions of Miller, we can assume if one is killed, both wouldn’t exist.

Also, there is a new featurette that could have innocently hidden some foreshadowing. A new TV spot has Barry Allen speaking over a quick succession of shots. Allen yells, “No, nobody dies!” Though that could be the character’s rousing speech to whoever might be in trouble, it could also mean that he might see a hero’s death.

The final clue came just yesterday when we reported that KC Walsh also indicated that The Flash will feature many cameos, including a “dream cameo” from the Arrowverse. Though Grant Gustin has stated that he is not involved in the DCU movie, we think the is just trying to hide his involvement. Fans have been begging for Gustin to take over as Barry Allen, and with The Flash TV series ending, that could finally happen.

The Flash will release in theaters on June 16, and the 2-hour and 30-minute reported runtime could mean we will see Ezra Miller one final time in the DCU.

