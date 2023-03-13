The Villain In ‘The Flash’ Will Have A New And Terrifying Power

James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to start their epic DCU reboot, otherwise known as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. However, before those properties are set to release, a couple of movies from the old era of DC are still set to release. One of those happens to be the much-maligned The Flash.

Though Ezra Miller has caused plenty of negative publicity for their dangerous and bizarre behavior, DC has ultimately decided to allow the movie to go forward. That could be because the growing speculation is that Miller will be replaced by the end of the film by someone else in the role of Barry Allen.

While it might seem odd that a new Barry Allen is entering the fold, it also makes sense considering the movie is deeply embedded in the Multiverse, much like Marvel is. Technically, any Barry Allen can be pulled away from their timeline and implanted into the “original” timeline.

It could also be because the big villain of the new movie, Dark Flash, will have a unique power that will allow him to essentially “kill” one of Barry Allens that appears.

According to a reveal at the Abrin 2023 Toy Fair in Latin America, “Two collections of different sizes will be launched but with the same characters: two versions of the Flash, Batman, and the villain, Dark Flash – who steals the soul of speedster heroes.”

This is a gripping new power given to Dark Flash, as the villain has only ever acted as the antithesis of Barry Allen. This time, it appears that the villain will get to consume his mortal enemy.

We already know from the trailers that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will appear as Batman. However, Dark Flash has yet to be shown, and it could be because the double version of this character is being kept secret for now. Also, DC might not want to show all of its cards if Dark Flash is going to harken back to a character previously showcased in the DCU.

We also were shown two different versions of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as the past, and the present meet up. Considering Dark Flash can steal the souls of speedsters, it stands to reason that one of those Allen versions will sacrifice themself for the betterment of the Multiverse.

It will be interesting to see if one version of Dark Flash understands their power and consumes the other to make a mega version.

One thing is sure: Barry Allen will have his hands full working with Batman while also stopping Zod (Michael Shannon) and Dark Flash. He will have Supergirl (Sasha Calle) also helping him though.

Do you think The Flash will die in his solo movie?