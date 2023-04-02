‘Peacemaker’s John Cena Loses At WWE Wrestlemania 39 in Disgusting Fashion

Wrestling fans rejoice! WWE’s Wrestlemania kicked off on April 1 with an opening match featuring the legendary John Cena. But after a despicable move by United States Champion Austin Theory, Cena, unfortunately, lost the battle.

John Cena is an actor most recognized for his work with James Gunn in The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker (2022-present) as well as the Fast and the Furious franchise, including the upcoming Fast X (2023). But before becoming a superhero, Cena was one of the most popular good guys in professional wrestling.

Debuting at WWE in 2002 as a villainous rapper called “The Doctor of Thuganomics,” Cena quickly garnered a following before winning the WWE Championship in 2005. Since then, John Cena has become considered by many to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, winning 16 world championships in the WWE.

Related: WWE Star Allegedly Engaged In Affair With On-Duty Disney World Princess Actress

John Cena’s good guy persona continues in his real life, acting as a face for various charitable causes, including WWE’s “Be A Star anti-bullying campaign, Susan G. Komen “Rise Above Cancer” breast cancer awareness campaign, and the “We Are America” portion of the Ad Council’s “Love Has No Labels” campaign,

However, his most impressive philanthropic feat is setting the world record for the most wishes granted with the Make-A-Wish Foundation at over 650. and that played a massive part in his opening match against Austin Theory at Wrestlemania 39 in Hollywood, CA.

John Cena Starts Strong But is Dealt a Low Blow

John Cena opened up night one of Wrestlemania 39 with a match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Theory entered alone, relishing the boos coming from the live crowd.

The tone completely changed with Cena’s entrance, coming in with a group of Make-A-Wish Kids on the stage, hugging them and celebrating towards the camera before sprinting in.

The match itself was filled with a fairly decent back-and-forth between the two wrestlers, although Austin Theory seemed to have a bit more control in the first half.

Things changed when Cena was able to power up and start a comeback against the young champion. He tried to land his finishing move, the Attitude Adjustment, but Theory grabbed the ring ropes and knocked the ref over.

This meant that when Cena locked in his signature STF submission, and Theory tapped out, the ref was on the ground and couldn’t see Cena’s victory.

This gave Austin Theory the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the situation, landing a low blow against the Leader of the Cenation for the win. Theory stood in triumph above WWE’s golden boy as the crowd sang a chorus of boos.

Related: James Gunn Reveals Who He Will (and Won’t) Work With

It was a rough loss for John Cena, who is seen as a hero by wrestling fans worldwide. Still, Theory’s successful title defense against one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time has established him as someone worth keeping an eye on for the future.

Should John Cena have taken home the gold? Let us know in the comments below.