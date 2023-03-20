James Gunn Reveals Who He Will (and Won’t) Work With

Now that he’s in charge of the DCU, James Gunn has already made a list of enemies. Zack Snyder seems disgruntled about the new boss, and Ben Affleck has said he doesn’t want to work in “Gunn’s DC.”

That seems to sit just fine with Gunn since there are plenty of people he’d rather work with.

Director James Gunn has worked on numerous films in his long career and has never shied away from an opinion.

Margot Robbie and Two Grapplers

Recently, James Gunn took to Twitter to respond to some fan questions. When asked whether he’d want to work with Margot Robbie again, Gunn replied, “For sure.”

This wasn’t the first time he answered that question. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn called Robbie “probably my favorite actor I’ve ever worked with.”

“What’s so great about Margot is that she’s just so good on so many different fronts. She’s a fantastic actor, she’s a fantastic comedian, and she’s a fantastic athlete. I just love working with her. She’s a great person who doesn’t have an ego.”

It turns out that the feeling is mutual because Margot Robbie loves working with James Gunn.

In an interview with The Koalition, Robbie said that Gunn is a “visionary director.”

There are two other actors that Gunn loves working with: John Cena and Dave Bautista.

The two former world-champion professional wrestlers have appeared in multiple projects helmed by James Gunn, and he is a fan of both.

Gunn referred to both John Cena and Dave Bautista as “two of the best actors (and human beings) I’ve worked with.”

“Life’s Too Short For A*******.”

One thing you can always guarantee from James Gunn is directness. When asked what kind of actors he won’t work with, Gunn answered in a way only he can.

“If it’s their temperament & it’s serious, I’ll immediately recast. Life’s too short for a*******. Same if they’re repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list & otherwise, I’ll never work with for these reasons…”

However, director James Gunn isn’t heartless.

“But if it’s performance related, & they’re putting their all into it, I’ll do everything on my end to make it work until it’s absolutely clear the quality of the project will be perceivably harmed if we don’t recast. This can happen with really talented actors who just don’t fit.”

Another person on Twitter previously asked Gunn, “How do you find out that certain actors are a*******?” Naturally, Gunn had a response.

“I always do due diligence on actors & production heads with directors, actors, producers & crew members I trust. I always do due diligence on actors & production heads with directors, actors, producers & crew members I trust.”

While Gunn never named names, it’s still interesting to know that the filmmaker has a whole list of “jerks” that he will never work with.

