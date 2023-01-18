Marvel’s Answer to ‘Suicide Squad’ Finally Gets Important Update

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen 1 Comment
Promotional Image for 'Thunderbolts'

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios give a much-needed update to Thunderbolts (2024).

julia louis-dreyfuss as de fontaine
Credit: Marvel

2021 was a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming off a pandemic-induced shutdown, many projects that had been pushed back were released to wild acclaim. Titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Black Widow (2021), and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) all bolstered audience confidence in the franchise and got people excited for what was to come next! It wasn’t until 2022, however, that the payoff for things set in motion during the previous year would be announced.

scarlett johansson as black widow
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Anthony Mackie “Highly Upset” Over ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie, They “Left Me Out”

In addition to the feature films Marvel Studios released in 2021, Marvel began its foray into Disney+ streaming content. Though there had been Marvel streaming series in the past, like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, this would mark new territory for the studio: bringing mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe stars and storylines from the big screen to the small screen.

Wanda and her family teaming up to fight Agatha
Credit: Marvel Studios

Shows like Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye didn’t just tell audiences where their surviving heroes were and what they were up to; they acted as an easy transition from those first and second-generation Avengers to the next. Wandavision set up a version of Vision (Paul Bettany) that survived his brutal death in Avengers: Infinity War (2018); Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed fans the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie), as well as two members of the future ragtag Thunderbolts – Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

falcon winter soldier us agent
Credit: Marvel Studios

The series also introduced audiences to the mastermind behind the project, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who would be making many more appearances, including recruiting Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) adopted sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh ). The team would be subsequently expanded in 2022, adding two more Black Widow characters, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), as well as Ant-Man (2015) villain Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

taskmaster in black widow
Credit: Marvel Studios

Fans hadn’t heard much beyond the announcement of the full team at the D23 Expo last year until this week. In a recent interview with Variety, reported by the Direct, Thunderbolts star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the date for the start of production on the film was confirmed to be June 2023, just over a year from the projected release date for the film.

Valentina Allegra (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
Credit: Marvel Studios

With a relatively short production time, 13 months for principle photography, reshoots, and post-production, fans are hoping that Marvel studios can get it all done in time and that the release date doesn’t get pushed back! The other concern is that Marvel may treat the new film as a filler, or palette cleanser, much like films in the Ant-Man franchise have been described.

Red Guardian (David Harbour)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: New Marvel Series to Begin Production This Week

The Thunderbolts movie comes to theaters on July 26, 2024, and stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and a reported appearance of Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross. With no official synopsis, the new film could take this ragtag group of antiheroes anywhere!

What do you hope to see in Thunderbolts? Let us know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

View Comment (1)