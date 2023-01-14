New Marvel Series to Begin Production This Week

Get ready, because chaos is coming soon to Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel’s WandaVision spinoff show Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to go into production on Tuesday in Atlanta. Now, alongside the cast of the show, we know who will be directing as well.

Jac Schaeffer will be directing the show, as well as stepping into the roles of executive producer and head writer. Directing alongside her will be Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg. Monteiro was the director of Wednesday, one of the most popular shows of 2022 and the third most popular series ever on Netflix. Additionally, Goldberg’s most recent projects include A Friend of the Family on Peacock and Resident Evil on Netflix.

The cast list includes some very noteworthy actors, including Kathryn Hahn who will reprise the title role of Agatha Harkness, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Joe Locke, Emma Caulfield, and Debra Jo Rupp. Actors Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia will be joining the show as well.

These actors are all new to the series, except for Caulfield and Rupp, who appeared in WandaVision. Others who appeared in that series and will also return for Agatha: Coven of Chaos include David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos follows Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who was first introduced in WandaVision as a friendly neighbor but turned out to be the villain who was “messing up everything” throughout the show. This is mentioned in the catchy song “It Was Agatha All Along,” which was played as Agatha was revealed to be the “bad guy” in the series.

WandaVision ended when Wanda used her chaos magic, became the Scarlet Witch, and trapped Agatha in her neighborly persona “Agnes,” where she would have no memory of who she actually was or what happened between her and Wanda.

Not much is known about the plot of this new series at this point, but it is likely that it will pick up where WandaVision left off. Additionally, fans are expecting to see more of a backstory for Agatha, as well as her future in the MCU.

Though there is currently no release date for the nine-episode series, it may appear on Disney+ sometime in late 2023, although there was some speculation that the project could be delayed.

Are you excited to watch Agatha: Coven of Chaos?