Marvel’s Agatha Harkness ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff to Begin Filming Next Month

It was Agatha all along! Marvel fans’ favorite Salem witch is returning in her own spinoff show.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to star Kathryn Hahn, with additional performances expected from Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and potentially her children. The series is rumored to feature Marvel’s first gay superhero couple!

At Chicago International Film Festival, reporter Brooke Geiger McDonald asked Hahn about the upcoming series:

I asked Kathryn Hahn about “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” on the red carpet at @chifilmfest. She confirmed filming starts soon. “We’re in the middle of getting the coven ready and it’s gonna be very delicious … We start shooting in about a month.” #AgathaCovenOfChaos #marvel

“It’s nothing I could’ve ever dreamed of to be asked to play a centuries-old witch that no one had ever heard of and then all of a sudden, cut to a spinoff show,” Hahn said of her role as Agatha Harkness. “It’s very, very exciting. We’re in the middle of getting the coven ready, and it’s going to be very delicious. I’m very excited for everybody to see that.”

“We start shooting in about a month,” Hahn revealed.

Marvel Studios Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to premiere on Disney+ in winter 2023.

A miniseries setting up Phase 4 in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), WandaVision showcased Avengers Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living the American dream in Westview, New Jersey. But nothing was as it seemed, and things quickly went wrong for the family. From Marvel:

