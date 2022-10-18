Marvel Might Use New Series to Introduce Gay Super Hero Couple

Marvel might have a few instances of including LGTBQAI+ characters in the MCU, but this new series would give fans a bold new inclusion.

So far, Marvel has cautiously included a few instances of queer or gay characters, but this new rumor might be a bold step forward for Marvel. Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness: Coven Of Chaos was already reported to include Elizabeth Olsen returning as the Scarlet Witch and might include her children.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Wanda allows her children to stay with their universe’s Wanda and ends up without her children as they only existed in the Hex spell she created in WandaVision.

A new report indicates that Billy, one of Wanda’s sons, might be returning and, this time is older. This won’t be surprising because Billy — later called Wiccan — could arrive as a future variant or be allowed to live by Mephisto or another source. Since Wanda’s kids age significantly faster than any human, it wouldn’t be crazy for him to be around 20 years old. Other sources report the same thing leaving this rumor a good chance of becoming true.

Casting for the series was set up back in June, but Murphy’s Multiverse points out how Marvel asked for a character who sounds like Wiccan from the comics. They want someone astute, witty, has a sense of humor and is a fanboy.

The second casting call asks for another character who, in the comics, becomes Wiccan’s love interest. Hulkling, a half-Kree, half Skrull super hero — who is only a hulk by name — might just end up in the series as the show wants an actor who is a gay male, around 18-20 years old, has a kind soul, and a great sense of humor.

This sounds like Wiccan and Hulkling would be joining the MCU in Agatha’s series, even though Hulkling would have a better introduction in Secret Invasion due to the Skrulls being exposed for taking over the world.

Either way, Marvel has big plans if they plan to bring both characters into the MCU since they will undoubtedly be Marvel’s prominent young gay couple. This isn’t a bad thing for Marvel as they want to have their franchise reflect everyone in the world, but after fans saw Billy/Wiccan born in WandaVision and as a little kid in Doctor Strange 2, it would feel weird to suddenly see the character as an adult and in a relationship.

Fans might take offense to this decision as most gay characters tend to have some backlash, and the series would probably be banned in certain countries. This would also be another instance of Marvel setting up more super heroes for the Young Avengers, and hopefully, they will announce some plans for the fan-favorite team being created.

What are your thoughts on Wiccan and Hulkling entering the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below!

