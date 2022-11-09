‘WandaVision’ Sequel Ramps Up as Unprecedented New Decisions Made For the MCU

Marvel Phase Four’s first baddie is coming back, with a new director at the helm!

Wandavision set the bar high for every other Disney+ series that has followed: with outstanding design, wonderful writing, and an engaging form of storytelling that hooked viewers from the beginning, it’s no wonder Disney would want to capitalize on a success like that! Add to that a classic villain like Agatha Harkness, (complete with her own theme song), and you’ve got the makings of a great new series in, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Agatha’s character, played masterfully by Kathryn Hahn, was somewhat of a departure from her comic counterpart: while more of a mentor to Wanda in the comics, Wandavision‘s Agatha was definitely more on the villain side of things, and tossed a wrench in the plans of both the heroes and the other villains of the series; after all, it was Agatha all along! Hahn’s performance was so well received, not only will she be returning in this new series, but, Agatha also made appearances at Disney Parks this Halloween season.

Production for Coven has certainly been escalating recently with the announcement that Aubrey Plaza would be joining the cast, and news from this week seems to confirm how quickly things are moving! In a first for Disney+, Jac Schaeffer, creator and head writer of Wandavision, and Coven of Chaos, will also direct at least one of the episodes of the 9-episode series. While other directors will certainly take the lead on other episodes, we can’t wait to see what creativity and fresh life Schaeffer will bring to her new show!

While it’s not out of the ordinary for head writers to also direct films, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this choice marks a first for the Disney+ television shows and an unprecedented move in the Disney world of using no showrunners. With the plot still kept tightly under wraps, and very little known about it, fans anxiously await this series and the return of Agatha Harkness, slated for release in Winter 2023.

What do you think Agatha: Coven of Chaos will cover? Let us know in the comments below!