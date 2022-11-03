Marvel Casts Aubrey Plaza For Mystery MCU Role

Marvel decided it was time to bring Aubrey Plaza into the MCU but won’t share her role in a new MCU series.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuously expanding, Marvel never fails to bring more celebrities and well-known actresses to the MCU. Last month, Harrison Ford was confirmed to be Thaddeus Ross which is a huge deal for Marvel.

In the past year, Marvel has brought Oscar Isaac and Russel Crowe to the MCU with other well-known actresses like Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh joining last year. Phase Five is right around the corner, and Bill Murray will soon join the MCU as Marvel expands the Multiverse and brings Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror into the spotlight.

According to Variety, Aubrey Plaza will join the cast for Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness: Coven of Chaos. Plaza is well-known for her role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation alongside Chris Pratt. This comes a day after Joe Locke was confirmed to be in the cast who could be playing Wiccan in the series. Jac Shaeffer is the showrunner for the WandaVision spinoff, but most Marvel news seems to be about Agatha Harkness or Paul Bettany’s Vision.

If you didn’t hear, Bettany will be returning as the White Vision in his Disney+ series, VisionQuest, which will explore how White Vision regains his humanity and identity after being reborn as a sentient weapon for S.W.O.R.D. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is rumored to appear in both projects, leaving fans some hope that Wanda will be returning in a big way to the MCU.

Plaza’s role might be a mystery, but there’s one potential role she could play. Since Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha has been around for a while, it would make sense that some of the series will explore how she became a witch, and Plaza could be a great actress to star as a younger Agatha.

It would be fascinating to see Agatha at an earlier age with her magical abilities. Marvel could explore how the powerful witch desires to be stronger and eventually meets Mephisto allowing fans to finally see the MCU’s Devil in live-action. This shouldn’t be Mephisto’s grand reveal as he is reportedly set to appear in Ironheart and be responsible for why Anthony Ramos will have magical powers as The Hood.

Fans want nothing more than to see more of Agatha’s backstory as she is a fascinating character, but Plaza better not just be another townsperson because a well-known actress like Plaza should have a unique role. If she isn’t a younger Agatha, Marvel should give her a role where fans could expect her to return for another adventure.

Are you excited for Aubrey Plaza to be in the MCU? Let us know what you think!