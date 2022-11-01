‘Aquaman’ Star Jumps Ship For Lead MCU Role

An announcement today confirms that Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in an upcoming MCU series that won’t be like anything Marvel fans have seen.

Marvel might be introducing their king of the oceans, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, but DC beat Marvel at bringing its own King of the Seven Seas, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, to the big screen in Aquaman (2018). As Arthur Curry learned about his birthright and how to save his people, he faced another villain, Black Manta, played by none other than Abdul Mateen. The actor is also set to reprise his role as Black Manta for the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), which is set to release in the spring.

Abdul-Mateen has also been in other DC projects, such as HBO’s Watchmen series, where he played Doctor Manhattan. His take on the character was fascinating as it gave a new twist to Manhattan’s ideology while further expanding Watchmen’s world.

Deadline has announced that Abdul-Mateen will be in the Wonder Man series as the titular character, Simon Williams/Wonder Man. This is rather surprising after Abdul-Mateen made some interesting comments about his acting with DC as “clown work” while working Aquaman.

Wonder Man will be very different from any other MCU project, which might be why Abdul was attracted to it. Wonder Man in the comics was a super hero who made a living as a Hollywood star leaving Marvel Studios to explore a unique side of the universe through television and movies.

The series won’t be as fourth-wall-breaking as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, but it will definitely be a must-watch for fans wanting something very different from the usual formulaic MCU. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct an episode of the series before heading over to begin work on Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025).

On top of this, MCU fan-favorite Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery for the series, meaning that fans will get to see another MCU actor potentially team up with Wonder Man. This project will be radically different from other MCU projects, but it does make a fan wonder if Marvel will still throw a traditional CGI villain in at the last moment for a good finale action sequence.

It’s hard to know what Marvel will do with the series, but if Abdul-Mateen joins and doesn’t believe it’s clown work, then the series must be worth the wait for fans. It’s also another instance where Marvel has decided to race-swap the character. Several fans believed that Nathan Fillion would take on the role, but Marvel Studios decided that Abdul-Mateen II was the man to play Wonder Man.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Thunderbolts. The Phase ends with Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 on November 8, 2024.

What are your thoughts on Abdul-Mateen starring as Wonder Man?