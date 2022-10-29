‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Lied About Essential Skill While Auditioning

Tenoch Huerta could’ve lost his role as Namor, the Sub-Mariner, if he didn’t quickly learn this important skill.

Namor is one of the new characters being introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), that will be one of the antagonists in the movie. Attuma the Warlord will also be an antagonist in the movie, and Wakanda will introduce fans to Dominque Thorne’s Riri Williams/Ironheart.

Black Panther 2 will also introduce a few more versions of the Black Panther suit, with more than one person taking the mantle during the movie. Fans have already spotted several examples of how a certain character will be Black Panther in the movie, leaving fans excited to see the character in the suit.

Ryan Coogler and the cast have ensured that the sequel to Black Panther (2018) honored Chadwick Boseman, who made it possible for them to do an entire movie on Wakanda. Unlike the first movie, Black Panther 2 will also explore more parts of the world as Talocan (Namor’s home) will be shown onscreen with other parts of the world visited in the movie.

Namor will be going to war with Wakanda in the movie, but fans are unsure why, but reports suggest that Ironheart might be responsible for the conflict.

As a mutant, Namor has a lot of abilities, but due to his people living underwater, Namor is well-known for his swimming abilities, as he would travel across oceans or retreat to the dark depths of the sea floor. Unfortunately, Tenoch Huerta didn’t know how to swim when he was auditioning but managed to convince Marvel that he knew how to as he explains his predicament in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel:

Huerta didn’t even know what character Coogler was talking about when he talked to the director about the role due to the Zoom call freezing. Regardless, Huerta was excited and agreed to take on the role despite being unable to swim.

Afterward, he realized what the role was, and he quickly learned how to swim to prepare for the role when the movie started filming.

Other actors have admitted doing the same thing as Tenoch Huerta, as it’s not uncommon to find an actor weaseling their way into a movie not knowing an essential skill, but Huerta had a lot of practice before he began filming. If anything, this probably helped him be more in character once filming began and maybe helped his acting come across as more genuine due to the amount of training he did beforehand.

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11, 2022.

