Arrowverse Star Wants to Return In James Gunn’s DCU

The ArrowVerse is all but over, as the final remaining show from the era of The CW is wrapping up. Grant Gustin was officially announced to have filmed his last parts as Barry Allen/The Flash. Naturally, everyone had wondered if Gustin or some other CW standout would attempt to join the new DCU, and now one star has expressed interest in doing so.

Unfortunately, the star that fans were hoping for is the above-mentioned Grant Gustin would appear in The Flash film and effectively replace Ezra Miller. So far, Gustin has stated he has nothing to do with the upcoming DCU release, though that could be what he is supposed to tell the public. For all we know, he could speed into the movie and save the day.

Stephen Amell is one of the other stars from the Arrowverse that has long been asked to transfer from the small screen to the big screen. Amell gained plenty of notoriety for portraying Green Arrow in the hit series Arrow, which launched the Arrowverse. Though the actor has stepped away from the role, he appeared in The Flash series one final time.

Amell revealed that he was tired of having to churn out over 20 episodes of Arrow, but he would certainly return for the character on a smaller scale. While a movie might not be smaller scale, it would be great to see him in James Gunn’s DCU.

According to Amell, “We had a good run on The CW in the Arrowverse, but the idea of 22 or 23 episodes a year… That’s a very specific way to make television, with act breaks and all of those things,” he said. “I had had my fill of playing Arrow in that particular medium. But the idea of going back and doing something on a limited basis or doing a movie [is of interest].”

So far, Marvel has figured out that fans love it when beloved characters in a television series transfer to movies; it’s a big hit. For instance, Charlie Cox has effectively jumped from TV to film and back to TV. Fans had begged the actor to return as Daredevil, which everyone got.

The same would theoretically be true for Stephen Amell. Despite the less-than-great programs that The CW put together through the years, Arrow was one of the better DC-related properties that have shined. Granted, Amell does not want to return for some minor reason, but we would imagine if James Gunn called—he would answer.

There are no plans to include Green Arrow or any other Arrowverse characters in any upcoming DCU projects, but that could change should Grant Gustin shock the world by appearing in The Flash. Again, he has been adamant that it won’t happen, but he could just be lying to save the shock of his big cameo.

It would leave the door open for Stephen Amell to come back as Green Arrow if Gustin appeared. The character is essential to the Justice League and Batman, so it would be great if a live-action choice was made and Amell was behind the mask.

Do you want to see the Arrowverse stars in the DCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!