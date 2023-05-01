‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Sets Unfortunate Franchise Record

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) hasn’t even been released yet, and already it’s been setting records for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its own franchise. Unfortunately, all of those records aren’t necessarily good.

Director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Initial reports about the movie have been overwhelmingly positive, with some people calling it the best Marvel movie of all time. However, not all critics seem to agree with that sentiment anymore since the film just received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for the entire trilogy. By a lot.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is the Lowest Rated Guardians Film

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been highly anticipated by fans, and everyone who has seen preview showings of the movie has agreed that it’s great. However, that doesn’t seem to be the consensus anymore since the movie only has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time this piece was written.

While many agree that the movie is a good send-off for all of the Guardians, most critics have an issue with the incredibly two-and-a-half-hour runtime. On top of that, some claim that the banter between team members has become worn out in the third movie.

That all being said, 78% on Rotten Tomatoes is still a good score, marking the movie as certified fresh and putting it on par with such films as Holes (2003), Requiem for a Dream (2000), and Green Book (2018), which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. It’s just that it’s far off from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ‘s 92% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ‘s 85%.

All that being said, there still isn’t an audience score for the film, and the critic score is liable to change with time. Ultimately, you should go see the movie if you loved the first two.

