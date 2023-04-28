‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Left Bradley Cooper In Tears

While at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), actor Bradley Cooper revealed just how emotional the film made him, especially when it came to his character, Rocket Raccoon.

Director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

One of the new film’s focuses is the origin story of Rocket Raccoon, who must confront the creator who performed unspeakable experiments on him. This has been referenced in various promotional materials for the film, including trailers and posters. One person this isn’t lost on is Rocket’s voice actor, Bradley Cooper.

In a red carpet interview before the film’s premiere, the A Star is Born (2018) and The Hangover (2009) actor revealed just how much Rocket’s story and working with James Gunn meant to him.

Bradley Cooper “Cried Pretty Hard” at Rocket’s Story

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bradley Cooper spoke about how emotional he became while watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, especially regarding Rocket’s story.

“He did talk to me about that initially, too, that he had this sort of end game for Rocket and us learning about his origin. You never know if that’s actually gonna happen, and then low and behold, we get to this third script, and I read it and I go, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s exactly what he talked about.'”

Cooper continued, “It was – emotional’s the right word. I watched a cut of it a while ago, and I cried pretty hard. I mean, it’s pretty hardcore. Little Rocket, he went through a lot, dude. He went through a lot.”

When asked about whether he’d play Rocket again or follow director James Gunn to the DC Extended Universe, Cooper’s response was affirmative and in support of Gunn.

“I go wherever James tells me… I love Peacemaker (2022). I love that series he did. I thought that was incredible, like, blew me away. And I just think he’s, as I said, I’m just glad he’s working, making movies and television.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023.

