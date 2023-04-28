Will Poulter Reveals If Marvel is Planning a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Spinoff

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is nearly upon the world, though there are those lucky enough to have been able to see it through early previews. One of the biggest questions has everything to do with Adam Warlock, portrayed by Will Poulter, who is finally making his big MCU debut. Poulter was asked on the red carpet premiere about what sort of plans Marvel has for his character moving forward.

Marvel fans have been patiently waiting to see Adam Warlock in a Marvel feature ever since the character was mentioned at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The character is created by The Sovereign, and he is said to be one of the most powerful beings in all of Marvel’s continuity.

Though it took quite some time for Will Poulter to be cast as the powerful hero, he did first appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. After the Guardians double cross The Sovereign, their leader Ayesha makes it a point to create Adam Warlock to destroy the team. During a post-credits scene, Ayesha reveals that Adam is being made, and he appears in some sort of cacoon-like object.

Though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released in 2017, there has been no further mention of the character until now. Adam Warlock has been shown plenty in the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, making Marvel fans salivate at the idea that he could be important to the MCU moving forward.

Variety caught up with Will Poulter on the red carpet for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 world premiere, and he was asked if he knows what Marvel plans to do with the character. Well, the question was asked if there is going to be an Adam Warlock spinoff movie.

Will Poulter had a great response, as he said, “I wish I knew. No, I have no idea. I would like to know and I would like an Adam movie for sure. I’m just kind of waiting by my phone for that. If that’s in the cards, that would be lovely for me. I genuinely have no idea.”

The usual case for any Marvel actor is to be quiet about what could be happening, so there is a possibility that Will Poulter genuinely has no idea what the MCU will do with the character. We would argue that it has taken this long for Marvel to bring in Adam Warlock, and the idea would he might be used as a new Team Member for the Guardians of the Galaxy. A spinoff movie or series would also be fantastic, as it follows Adam Warlock traversing space and fighting epic villains.

There is cycling out of heroes happening currently, so to speak, and Adam Warlock might be integral to the Multiverse Saga. He is quite powerful in the comics, so it would make sense for him to be another character that is called upon to try and stop Kang the Conqueror or Doctor Doom, should that supervillain finally be introduced. Adam Warlock is powerful enough to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and has defeated Thanos before in the comics.

Will Poulter is also only 30 years old, and James Gunn had previously stated “become this really important character” moving forward. Gunn also had someone more youthful in mind, so they could theoretically appear in far more MCU projects. However, with Gunn stepping away from Marvel, it will be up to other creators to use the powerful hero.

Do you want to see Will Poulter in an Adam Warlock spinoff? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!