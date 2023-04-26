Zoe Saldana Has Officially Announced Her Retirement as Marvel’s Gamora

James Gunn is set to deliver the final chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, and with that, everyone has assumed that one or more characters will meet their end. Though the rumors have been that Rocket Raccoon is one beloved character headed for doom, we can now count Gamora among that list. That might not be true, but we know that Zoe Saldana is retiring from the MCU.

Many Marvel actors have been playing the same roles for over ten years, and while standouts like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have already parted ways with the franchise, many actors have stuck around. However, it appears that many of those said actors have been feeling the pressure and the deep want to move on.

Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista have voiced their want to leave their beloved characters behind, and we certainly do not blame them. Dave Bautista has stated that he does not want to be remembered as Drax the Destroyer and has sought to play more dramatic roles. That has certainly been the case, as he starred in Dune and Knock at the Cabin.

Saldana also spoke of moving on and how Marvel has been this sort of oppressive force she has dealt with since Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2014. Now, she has officially revealed she is done with the character.

Zoe Saldana spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, when she dropped the bombshell of her retirement from Marvel, though she also heaped some hope that her team would be moving on.

Saldana says, “I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora.”

While fans would love to see the beloved actress retain her role as Gamora, she is deadset on leaving it behind. It could also be because she is the star of another massive Disney franchise: Avatar. Her schedule and the demanding process of being in two franchises without an end in sight could have been enough to make her want to leave behind the MCU even more.

Though Zoe Saldana stated that she is done as Gamora, that might not mean the character will be wiped out of the MCU. We reported that Saldana said she was moving on, though she would love to see “the next generation” take over as Gamora. The MCU is currently in the Multiverse Saga, so it wouldn’t be too farfetched for another actress to take over the role by the time Avengers: Secret Wars is released.

Interestingly, she did hint that the Guardians of the Galaxy could keep going. Rumors have stated that Chris Pratt might at least appear in other future movies as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, which would make sense. James Gunn will also not be directing any future Marvel projects, so a presumed new Guardians of the Galaxy team could be put together with new actors. Though it might not be the same, the team could exist beyond the ending of this upcoming sequel.

At least we get to see her suit up one final time as Gamora.

Are you sad to see Zoe Saldana step away from playing Gamora? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!