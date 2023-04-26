Zoe Saldana Gives Up, Wants Marvel to Recast Her Role in the MCU

Zoe Saldana has been in the MCU for a long time, and she wants Marvel to do the unthinkable.

Recast her part.

Most actors love to keep their roles. Some try to ensure no one else can take their parts, but recasting happens. Even in the MCU, some actors have been recast. Edward Norton was once the Hulk, and now Mark Ruffalo has the part while others like William Hurt died before their role could be finished leaving other actors like Harrison Ford to finish their part.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is a big sendoff for James Gunn and Marvel. It’s a final adventure for the cast that fans have loved ever since they debuted in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Nebula (Karen Gillian), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) who have been in the crew for most of the franchise.

While the movie will be the final hurrah with Gunn before he commits to DC’s future as their Co-CEO, Guardians 3 will also be a final goodbye for other crew members. It’s unclear if several characters will die or what will happen, but things won’t go well for the ragtag crew this time. No dance-offs or other bizarre moments will save them this time, and while this is expected, the movie’s tone might surprise fans.

It won’t be light-hearted or as comedic as the other two, as the movie is expected to focus more on the emotional journey these characters have gone through and truly explore some characters like Rocket and what they have been through. The villain, the Higher Evolutionary, won’t be easy to defeat. It seems that the story will revolve around this villain from Rocket’s past and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) as his story will just begin.

After playing Gamora for over ten years, Saldana admits in a recent interview that she loves the characters and knows how much she means to fans. Still, she would have Marvel recast her to allow the character to live on rather than play the role for another several years:

“But me, per se? I mean, I signed up for one, and I got 10 years. Lucky me, man. I have no complaints. And I’m moving on with so much grace and gratitude in my heart.”

Saldana has shared how she isn’t a fan of some parts of her job working with Marvel, such as waiting hours for makeup and wearing it all day. It’s not easy doing that repeatedly, and for someone like Saldana, she doesn’t need to be a green alien any longer after starring in several box-office hits in the past several years.

While it makes sense that the actress is done playing Gamora, it’s hard to imagine someone else replacing her in a future movie. After Gunn leaves, it’s unclear what Marvel has planned for the Guardians crew. It doesn’t seem like certain characters must stay after Vol. 3, which means the future of this ragtag team is up in the air.

Saldana can continue her work as Gamora without the green makeup, as she might still voice her character for Marvel’s animated series going forward. This would be an easy way to continue playing the character without putting her body through another couple of grueling months.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023.

