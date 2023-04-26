Amidst ‘Daredevil’ Production, Another ‘Defenders’ Star Talks MCU Comeback

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen
The Defenders (left to right) Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage

Credit: Marvel Studios

One more of the Defenders?

L-R: Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Finn Jones as Danny Rand AKA Iron Fist, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, Mike Coulter as Luke Cage in Netflix marvel defenders
Credit: Netflix/Marvel Studios

There are more superhero teams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than it would seem at the outset. Of course, everyone knows The Avengers and soon-to-be The X-Men and Fantastic Four, but all over the Marvel canon are little teams assembled to combat evil on whatever level they can; but will fans see this particular team reassembled?

Avengers Characters fight in New York
Credit: Marvel Studios

It’s not impossible for a team to reunite. Fans have already seen dispersed teams come back together for the ultimate battle. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), The Avengers came back together to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which is probably the most well-known, but they certainly weren’t the only ones.

Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man getting ready to fight Thanos in Endgame
Credit: Marvel Studios

Also, across these movies, fans saw Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) small team, the Revengers from Thor: Ragnarok (2017), come back together, reuniting Thor (Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tess Thompson), and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in spirit. With any luck, that won’t be the last team reunion that Marvel fans see in the near future.

Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)
Credit: Marvel Studios

There’s one more already established team that is part of Marvel canon that many fans would love to see in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Defenders. Already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences have seen the reintroduction of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in both Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and there’s already been significant buzz about his return in the series Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil pausing after running from She-Hulk
Credit: Marvel Studios

Daredevil (Cox) was a natural choice: he was arguably the most popular member of the team with audiences, and his return is already generating a lot of positive feedback, though not without some hesitation. His return does spur one significant question though: if he’s being made a part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, what about the other Defenders? What about Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones)?

The Defenders (left to right) Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage
Credit: Marvel Studios / Netflix

While answers about their involvement have been sparse, Screenrant covered comments from at least one Defender this week about future involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked if Marvel had any plans to bring her character back, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter responded:

I have no idea; I hope so! I think that people love Jessica; I know because I live it. Marvel is so secretive – I am just putting that out there that, of course, I would be there in a second. I would have my boots and jacket ready to rock.

Ritter brings up a great point: while she hasn’t heard from the studio, Marvel does have a reputation for playing things pretty close to the vest. Are they delaying telling her about the character’s return until absolutely necessary so that she doesn’t have to lie or accidentally tip her hand? It’s actually a possibility.

Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones (left) and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel finds itself in need of a new generation of fan-favorite heroes, and an already established team like The Defenders might just be the ticket in a post-Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe. It would certainly keep fans interested until the studio introduces The Fantastic Four (2025) or the X-Men at some point…

