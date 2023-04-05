Sometimes, it’s not only the big superheroes who matter.

What makes a superhero truly super? Many might think that it’s the existence of superpowers that define a hero — yet icons like Batman and Iron Man cloak themselves in technology and smarts. In fact, it’s the capacity for compassion, emotion, care, and love that defines a hero. For what is Superman without Clark Kent, or the Guardians of the Galaxy without (found) family?

Now, a serious uproar could be on the brink of happening, as Marvel Studios is likely shaking things up and getting rid of several key characters from a cult favorite show, according to this new report.

The significance of Daredevil: Born Again

Netflix’s Marvel run of Daredevil (2015) was ridiculously popular. So popular that the #SaveDaredevil campaign on social media actually got the show saved. After a deafeningly long hiatus of several years, the blind lawyer Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) saw himself right smack in the center of Phase Four and Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Multiverse Saga, returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), in arguably the best episode of the critically panned show.

In Kevin Feige’s announcement at San Diego Comic Con 2022, the Marvel President revealed that the MCU will broaden its scope by introducing superhero teams dealing with various types of villains, including cosmic, supernatural, and street-level threats. The expansion of Earth-based superhero stories will be spearheaded by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, who met in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has not been featured in the MCU since 2015, Marvel Studios will need to re-establish him to current audiences — with upcoming Daredevil: Born Again — today’s subject of contention.

Those currently confirmed to be returning to the Daredevil: Born Again series include the MCU’s (arguably) scariest villain in Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and antihero Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

What are Daredevil fans upset about?

When Wilson Fisk actor D’Onofrio claimed that Daredevil was remaining “mature” in the move to Disney+, he was referring to the continued inclusion of violence and gore in the series. Now, it seems that the show could also have a more romantic angle based on the latest reports.

Just as we previously covered, the casting news that many fans had feared to be true has been seemingly confirmed. Known Marvel Studios insider account, @CanWeGetSomeToast, confirms via their sources from the Daredevil: Born Again set, that actress Nikki M James is actually playing the Daredevil sidekick character from the Marvel Comics, Kirsten McDuffie — a feisty assistant district attorney willing to go to great (and playful) lengths to mess with Matt Murdock:

Sources from the set of #DaredevilBornAgain have confirmed with me that Nikki James is playing Kirsten Mcduffie!

Sources from the set of #DaredevilBornAgain have confirmed with me that Nikki James is playing Kirsten Mcduffie! pic.twitter.com/HNj1suXcVG — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 5, 2023

Kirsten McDuffie is a well-known “sidekick” in Matt Murdock’s legal world who features prominently in the “Return to San Francisco” arc of the “Daredevil” Marvel Comics, who successfully figures out that Matt Murdock and Daredevil are one in the same (and flirts relentlessly with him until they get together). Why this is troubling some fans is because this essentially confirms that the previous team of sidekicks from the fan favorite series, Netflix’s core “Nelson, Murdock and Page” team of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) are more than likely to be edged out — to tell the story of Daredevil relocating to California from New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen. As @DarkwingFat worries:

So no Foggy?

This is sad

So no Foggy?

This is sad — ShameOfDuck (@DarkwingFat) April 5, 2023

And @MEASUREOFTHINGS exclaims:

FOGGY NELSON GET BACK HERE AND FIX THIS

FOGGY NELSON GET BACK HERE AND FIX THIS https://t.co/YgBhZVYCzw — f: dana met oscar + charlie 🌙 (@MEASUREOFTHlNGS) April 5, 2023

McDuffie is also a known love interest of Matt Murdock’s — which might indicate some tensions with other legal superhero, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), whose MCU iteration seemingly began a relationship with Murdock at the end of her solo adventure. Not to mention that with two potential love interests, it means the more “level-headed” investigative journalist Karen Page — Murdock’s other former girlfriend, and Charlie Cox’s personal choice for Matt Murdock’s ultimate love — likely has no room for a substantial appearance.

The arguments over whether Disney “race-swapped” Karen Page have also begun:

@Garvit2005: There were some clowns who said that she is Karen Page and Disney race swap her 😂 @TogashiAnon: That’s literally what they did, they just did the smart thing and used an entirely new character to replace her

That’s literally what they did, they just did the smart thing and used an entirely new character to replace her — Anon Togashi (@TogashiAnon) April 5, 2023

This is likely a heavy blow to fans who are fans of the original series, but it does open up many questions as to where Marvel is taking this story, as most of the on location filming so far has taken place in New York. Questions abound — and keep in mind this is all still technically alleged — but regardless, Daredevil fans continue to freak out over the news:

The following may contain language unsuitable for younger readers.

@Murdocklorian: HOLY SHIT FREAKING OUT RNNN @mattelektrz: IT WAS SO CLEAR SINCE THIS DROPPED

IT WAS SO CLEAR SINCE THIS DROPPED pic.twitter.com/QxiLER21Z5 — mel✵ (@mattelektrz) April 5, 2023

What do you think about these changes Marvel Studios likely implemented into Daredevil: Born Again? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Drew Goddard’s Daredevil (2015) was one of the most beloved iterations of the Marvel Comics character, set in the canon of the (then-current) Marvel Cinematic Universe and produced in Netflix Marvel collaboration. Originally, Murdock was built to team up with Luke Cage‘s (2016) with Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Iron Fist‘s (2017) Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist), and Jessica Jones‘ (2015) Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) within The Defenders (2017) continuity. Now that The Walt Disney Company is venturing into the world of streaming and embarking on a whole new Phase Five and Phase Six based on comics’ “Secret Wars” storyline is truly beginning with the associated rise of Jonathan Majors’ terrifyingly charismatic Kang the Conqueror.