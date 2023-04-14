‘She-Hulk’ Star Casts Doubt on Her Future In the MCU

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might’ve not hit the mark for everyone when it debuted on Disney+ last year. Nonetheless, the series has left many wondering if and when we can expect to see Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters return to the MCU. But according to a new update, it might be best for fans not to get their hopes up.

The nine-episode legal comedy was a big change of pace for the MCU, which went all-in on the jokes and gags when it came to Jen Walters (AKA She-Hulk) and the supporting characters. Starring Maslany alongside Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, and Charlie Cox, the show followed the titular lawyer-turned-superhero as she learns how to balance her career, questionable love life, and friendships with her new powers, all while facing off against a trio of dangerous villains: Titania, Tim Roth’s Abomination, and Todd Phelps, also known as HulkKing.

While the show concluded its first season back in October, there’s still been no word about when or if audiences can expect to see Maslany’s She-Hulk return to the little—or big—screen anytime soon. With the show’s overall poor ratings and less-than-welcoming reception on social media, some have even questioned if the She-Hulk series will be renewed at all.

Recently, its leading lady offered an unsure update on the future of She-Hulk, admitting that she “truly [has] no idea” about what Marvel Studios has in store for her character.

Speaking with Gold Derby on YouTube, Maslany commented on the possibility of showing up in an upcoming MCU film as Jen Walters, saying:

I truly have no idea and I feel like the internet knows more than I do. But I would love to. I’d love to see what… I’d love to put her—as we had so many other actors come to our show and tonally shift their character, put him or her in a totally different scenario, a different universe, which is so fun about the Marvel Universe is that… there’s a Multiverse. I don’t know if you’re aware, but there is a Multiverse.

With the MCU’s continued focus on the Multiverse Saga throughout Phase Four and into Phases Five and Six, Maslany is right in saying there’s certainly room for Jen Walters to appear in future projects. She continued, saying she’d like to see her character put into “a situation that is very unlikely”:

But it’s like, yeah, putting her in a situation that is very unlikely. I think that would be super fun, just because the thing about She-Hulk to me is that she’s so out of place and that out of place-ness I think has a lot of—it’s got legs.

However, if her remarks seem slightly confusing, it’s because they are. Maslany appears to be talking about the potential of putting her character in a different timeline or alternate reality rather than seeing Jen appear in an MCU crossover film like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The actress seems to be a fan of the “fish out of water” trope, which could be fun to see in a darker, grittier Marvel project, considering She-Hulk was generally more lighthearted and comedic in tone.

Jen Walters was previously rumored to appear in the Anthony Mackie-led Captain America: New World Order alongside her cousin, Bruce, which would make sense given the story’s multiple Hulk-related plot elements. With the introduction of Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader, General Ross’ inevitable Red Hulk transformation, and the return of Betty Ross, a She-Hulk-Captain America crossover seems imminent.

For now, this remains pure speculation. But who knows? If we don’t see Jen Walters in a second season of She-Hulk, or make a cameo in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, maybe we can expect her to appear in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) or Secret Wars (2026).

Would you like to see more of Jen Walters in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below.