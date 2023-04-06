Marvel Has Become Confused About Its Own Multiverse

Marvel is currently in the throes of the Multiverse, as the Multiverse Saga is well underway. Shows like Loki and movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2019) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) has cracked open the possibilities of different timelines existing altogether. However, that is where the confusion has begun, as the MCU has now retconned its own continuity.

For most comic fans, the MCU has always been known as Earth-199999. This helped to alleviate the concerns, or rather, to help differentiate when Marvel was speaking about its comic universe and the live-action version. The comics universe has always been Earth-616, though things began to get muddled when the 616 number was thrown around by multiple MCU properties.

For instance, in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Mysterio refers to his timeline as Earth-616. This detail was meant to be a nod to the comics, though it became confusing when people believed that he was speaking about the comics universe. Granted, Mysterio was simply lying about being from the Multiverse in general, but it still didn’t help to smooth out the understanding about which timeline Marvel is currently in.

Another instance is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which features a bit of dialogue spoken by Christine Adams (Rachel McAdams), where she designates Earth as 616. The plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is hugely important to the Multiverse, so it would naturally confuse fans that 616 was mentioned yet again.

Even in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Peter B. Parker is said to be from Earth 616, which wouldn’t make sense as he isn’t the real comic Peter Parker that everyone knows. Clearly, Marvel has lost itself a bit when determining which universe is being used at any given time.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Retcons the Multiverse

At long last, it appears that the MCU is set to go back on what was initially supposed to be a fun little easter egg for fans. The newest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released to much fanfare, but it also featured a moment that excited everyone who is a fan of Marvel and the MCU.

While Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 is lecturing Miles Morales(Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), he refers to Doctor Strange and Tom Holland, as he states, “And don’t even me get started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999.”

Clearly, this means that the MCU is now sticking with its original Multiversal designation of Earth-199999. The days of mentioning Earth-616 in the live-action aspect should stop right now, despite creators wanting to add that easter egg in shows and movies under the MCU banner. The Multiverse can be confusing already, but there is no point in confusing fans more. In fact, some let this fact be known on Twitter.

which to me sounds more like a retcon than anything. Back when the MCU took place in the comics' multiverse up until Loki made it impossible, thus moving it into its own multiverse and opening up the opportunity for it to be called 616 — Sir Drake (@1Sir_Drake) April 4, 2023

Thankfully, eagle-eye fans of Marvel on Twitter have called out the confusion and also offered up some more clearcut answers when it comes to asking what Multiverse the comics and live-action properties are currently in.

I see this as a way to recon the absolute stupidity of calling the mcu 616, in far from home it felt intentional, like a way to prove at the beginning that mysterio was full of shit. But in multiverse of madness they confirmed it, which was so fucking stupid — Boter_Koter 🐀 (@Boter_Koter1) April 4, 2023

We would like to agree with the above tweet, apart from the adult language, that it’s high time Marvel stopped confusing itself with the correct Multiverse designation.

FINALLY they reestablish that the MCU is Earth-199999 and not 616. That was such a big issue I had with the MoM writers, they tried to retcon it as the real 616 not knowing that it and the comics exist in the same multiverse, alienating new fans for the sake of a cheeky reference https://t.co/KlUIVjOkrD — Dorian Cantu (@DorianCantu) April 4, 2023

Everyone seems to be rather happy that Marvel is returning to its initial Earth-199999 designation, which had been established some 10 years ago.

So, just to clear things up. The Marvel comics universe has always been Earth-616, whereas the MCU has always been Earth-199999. This should be the case moving forward unless, of course, Marvel decides to allow someone else in the live-action format to say Earth is 616 again.

The reasoning behind two differing Earth designations was always to ensure that the Iron Man in the comics could become something that Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal couldn’t, and vice versa. We hope this has helped everyone just a little bit.

