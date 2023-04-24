Mila Kunis, Vanessa Kirby, and More Rumored for ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

According to a film journalist and well-known “Hollywood scooper,” four famous actresses are rumored to be in talks to play Sue Storm, AKA The Invisible Woman, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s version of Fantastic Four (2025).

Related: ‘Fantastic Four’ Development Takes a Dramatic Turn

The Fantastic Four is one of the most famous and vital teams in the Marvel Universe. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, The Fantastic Four is based out of New York and made up of Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), The Invisible Woman (Sue Storm), The Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and The Thing (Ben Grimm). Their arch-nemesis is the iconic Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom.

While there have been two previous interpretations of the Fantastic Four on film, they weren’t received well. Fortunately, the upcoming MCU version of Fantastic Four is looking to be, well, fantastic.

Already, there are rumors that Adam Driver is in talks to play Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic, and Austin Butler is campaigning to play Johnny Storm, AKA The Human Torch. However, the biggest rumor at the moment comes from a Tweet sent out by reporter and film critic Grace Randolph saying that big-name actresses are at the forefront of playing Sue Storm.

Four Fantastic Actresses Rumored for ‘Fantastic Four’

Related: ‘Fantastic Four’ Villains Reportedly Revealed

Sue Storm, AKA The Invisible Woman, is one of the most important characters. Yes, she has extraordinary powers, like being able to turn invisible and create force fields that can even block psychic abilities, but she is also the heart at the center of the Fantastic Four, often serving as the group’s moral center.

According to Grace Randolph, four actresses are in talks to play Sue Storm. While some look more like Storm than others, all four are incredibly talented and are more than qualified to take on the character.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby is an accomplished English actress who has been nominated for multiple accolades, including an Academy Award and an Emmy. She is most well-known for her performances in The Crown (2016-2017), Pieces of a Woman (2020), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), and Hobbs & Shaw (2019).

If the rumors about Adam Driver are true, Vanessa Kirby is Grace Randolph’s pick for Sue Storm.

Mila Kunis

Probably the most well-known actress on this list, Mila Kunis first entered the public consciousness in That 70’s Show (1998-2006) opposite her future husband, Ashton Kutcher. She has also appeared in Black Swan (2010), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Family Guy (1999-present), and Bad Moms (2016).

Allison Williams

Allison Williams started in comedy on HBO’s Girls (2012-2017) but has since become a horror queen with her performances in Get Out (2017), Perfection (2018), and M3GAN (2023). However, she showed incredible diversity playing Peter Pan in Peter Pan Live! (2014).

Jodie Comer

Our final contender is Jodie Comer. Comer is an Emmy Award-winning English actress known for her performances in Killin Eve (2018-2022), Thirteen (2016), The Last Duel (2021), and Free Guy (2021).

While this is very exciting, and any of these actresses would be an excellent choice for the character, remember that this is just a rumor, and casting could still go in any direction. Fantastic Four is set to release on February 14, 2025, in the sixth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who do you think would be the best choice for Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!