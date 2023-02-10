Mila Kunis the Next Marvel Star. You Won’t Believe Her Role

Has the Marvel Cinematic Universe found its next star in Mila Kunis?

The wife of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis has become one of the more recognizable figures in Hollywood today. Most notably, the actress got her start on the hit sitcom That 70’s Show alongside the likes of Kutcher, Topher Grace, and others. She’d go on to star in many more films, including Bad Moms (2016), Ted (2012), Friends with Benefits (2011), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), and many others. She has also lent her voice in the adult-animation TV series Family Guy as the character Meg.

For Disney, she played Theodar the Wicked Witch of the West in Oz the Great and Power (2013), which earned her the 2014 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain. She also played roles in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997), and Krippendorf’s Tribe (1998).

Now, after more than a decade since her last Disney project, it seems that Mila Kunis could be returning to the company: This time for Marvel Studios.

There have been numerous rumors surrounding the casting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the studio looks to take the next step into Phase 5. Of course, at this point, not much has been confirmed.

However, Kunis was seen with Director Matt Shakman, who’ll be overseeing the new Fantastic Four project, and this has led to many reports that the actress could be set to take over as the next Sue Storm.

Mila Kunis was spotted with director Matt Shakman of ‘The Fantastic Four’ this past tuesday in LA “Talking and drinking coffee” Could this be our Sue Storm?

Mila Kunis was spotted with director Matt Shakman of ‘The Fantastic Four’ this past tuesday in LA “Talking and drinking coffee” Could this be our Sue Storm? (via: @DailyMailUK ) pic.twitter.com/4i8XtR4dO7 — Marvel Focus (@TheMarvelFocus) February 9, 2023

While there have been no castings confirmed for the new Fantastic Four movie, things are being finalized and this could be a potential hint at what’s to come.

The movie is currently scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025, and will serve as the launching point for the MCU’s Phase 6. Names such as John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, and Emily Blunt have been rumored as potential options, but none have been confirmed yet.

Would you want to see Mila Kunis take on the role of Sue Storm? Let us at Inside the Magic know in the comments!