Rape Trial Prevents ‘That ’70s Show’ Star From Returning For Revival

Fans of the hit sitcom That ’70s Show — which is now Disney-owned following the company’s acquisition of 20th Century Studios in 2019 — will be thrilled to hear that things are reportedly moving forward with Netflix’s reboot, That ’90s Show.

While the 10-episode season doesn’t have an official release date, Deadline reported that it had been greenlit in October 2021:

Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That '90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the entire original cast — including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who have been married since July 4, 2015 — will return, with the notable exception of Danny Masterson:

Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will each make guest appearances in the sequel series following prolonged negotiations. Danny Masterson (Hyde), who was ordered to stand trial on three counts of rape, will not be involved. The actor has denied the charges.

An ABC report regarding the charges notes that 46-year-old Masterson is a prominent member of the Church of Scientology and all three women who accused him of rape were former Scientologists.

It is believed that the religion’s teachings will play a key role in his upcoming trial, which is set to begin in Los Angeles County on August 29, 2022, per music and pop culture magazine Rolling Stone.

More on That ’90s Show

Us offers the following description of the upcoming That ’70s Show spinoff:

This time around, instead of looking over their son's every move, they'll [Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman] oversee their granddaughter, Leia Forman, while she's in town for the summer. In February 2022, newcomer Callie Haverda officially nabbed the role of Leia, a teenager who is the perfect combination of her mom and dad. While in Point Place for the summer, Leia wants an adventure, which she will find with a new friend group of her own.

The magazine also revealed additional details about the cast:

Callie Haverda is set to star as Leia Forman. Completing Leia’s friend group are actors Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

Are you excited about That ’90s Show, even without Danny Masterson?