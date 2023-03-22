Does ‘Family Guy’ Belong at the Disney Parks? Fans Debate

The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century FOX in 2019 for over $70 billion. With it came legendary franchises like Avatar and X-Men and a slew of adult-focused, sometimes-raunchy programming like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, now hosted on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney has already taken advantage of the massive acquisition, selling exclusive merchandise for films like The Titanic (1997) and Anastasia (1997). But will adult-only programming make its way into the family-friendly Disney Parks? Reddit user u/Filmatic113 suggested it should, writing several ideas for Family Guy attractions at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

“Peter Griffin meet and greet. Speaks for itself,” the fan wrote. “‘Make your own cutaway’ Room Booth where a family guy character makes a reference and YOU get to act out the scene in areal life cutaway where friends and family participate and act in. When complete you are sent a digital copy in your Disney genie plus app.”

Other suggestions included a Family Guy 3D show, a restaurant based on The Drunken Clam, a “Peter vs Giant Chichen VR fight simulator,” and a walk-through attraction about the making of Family Guy hosted by Seth MacFarlane. They also shared a detailed plan for “Stevie’s Escape from Doom.”

“Think of a family friendly ride, the audience has been trapped in a cage, behind the family guy gang, who are also trapped, and are going through a torture chamber, with swinging axes and lasers and such, then they are saved by a helicopter conveniently introduced during the preshow, then they are flown aroud Quahog by Quagmire, who is too dumb to land,” they wrote.

While Disney Park fans admired the detailed ideas, most felt adult-only content has no place in family-friendly Theme Parks. “Family Guy isn’t family friendly,” said u/throwawayacct420694. “Disney has never put a truly adult only franchise in the parks and they never will. It’s simply not worth the investment when majority of those visiting have families.”

“Just no,” u/Bitter_Director1231 agreed. “Family Guy appeals to a certain segment of people..it has to have mass appeal and family friendly. There are so many IPs that still havent made its way to the parks still after many years. Family Guy, while family is in the title, is far from Disney’s family centric vibe.”

Universal Orlando Resort currently holds the Theme Park rights to The Simpsons, with the future of the area in Universal Studios Florida at stake when the contract ends in 2028.

Do Family Guy and other adult cartoons belong at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comment.