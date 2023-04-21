Marvel Studios Gives Victoria Alonso Multimillion-Dollar Settlement

After being in the dark for nearly a month, it seems that Marvel Studios and Victoria Alonso have agreed to a settlement following her unannounced termination.

Marvel Studios vs Victoria Alonso

According to a report released by The Hollywood Reporter, Alonso breached her contract by promoting and distributing her recent Oscar-nominated film, Argentina, 1985 (2022).

Since Amazon broadcasted the international legal drama, sources claim Alonso breached her 2018 contract by stating that employees would not work for competing studios.

In this case, Alonso did work for a competing studio, ultimately leading to her demise.

Besides not asking for permission regarding her contribution to the film, Alonso was caught by Disney, and yet, Alonso continued to work on the film and contribute to publicity campaigns.

Several films were released by Marvel Studios, with a pretty hefty schedule on visual effects, where Disney did not see Alonso’s involvement.

Why Was Victoria Alonso Fired?

According to a recent tweet by Senior Reporter Chris Lee, Alonso departed because she was responsible for Marvel’s toxic work environment.

In the massive bombshell tweet, Chris mentioned that “several” VFX artists have stepped forward and revealed to him that Alonso was “a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work.”

Chris said that Alonso also held a “crazy” amount of power. One tech told Chris that Victoria “personally” approved all the shots and visual effects work that usually fall into the hands of each director.

Marvel Studios Gives Alonso Multimillion-Dollar Settlement

Now, after nearly a month of no news or word from Marvel Studios or Victoria Alonso, we now know what happened after her termination.

In an exclusive report released by Deadline, Disney settled with Alonso, giving her a “multimillion-dollar” settlement.

In the report, Deadline mentions that they tried to reach out to Alonso’s attorneys for comment, but she did not have anything to say regarding the new settlement.

Details regarding the deal between Disney and Alonso are strictly confidential, aside from her getting millions of dollars out of the settlement – although we do not know precisely how much.