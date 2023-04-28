Chris Pratt Reveals James Gunn Completely Ignored Kevin Feige’s “F-word” Warning

Chris Pratt is currently doing promotional work for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release. As such, he was on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show to discuss the anticipated MCU release. While there, Jimmy asked Pratt about the huge revelation that he had received the MCU’s first coveted “F-bomb.” Though Pratt was shocked and delighted, he also revealed how James Gunn ignored Kevin Feige’s warning about this controversial moment.

The usual case for PG-13-rated movies is that some adult language can be spoken, but very little. There can be a couple of times that an actor can audibly say the “Sh-word,” as Pratt calls them. The same can be said for the “F-Bomb” or “F-Word,” which is the more controversial, and it can only be said once in a PG-13-rated movie, if that.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the first MCU movie to allow the “F-bomb” to be dropped, and, shockingly, Samuel L. Jackson was not the first Marvel actor to be given that honor. That fact was certainly not lost on Chris Pratt, who spoke about how excited he was to be allowed to say that word for the first time in any Marvel movie.

The interview goes into depth about how Chris Pratt will now go down in history as the first actor in an MCU to say the “F-word.” However, he did reveal that everyone has tried to sneak one in through the years. It just so happens that James Gunn directed his final Marvel movie in, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3; maybe he didn’t care who he angered?

Kevin Feige warned James Gunn about using the word, which is what Pratt hilariously commented on. According to Pratt, “Yeah, apparently, from my understanding, the story goes that Kevin Feige talked to James Gunn and said ‘Listen, you don’t want to be the guy who’s known for having the first F-word in your movie.’ And James is like, ‘Yes, I do!’ Don’t you know me?! That’s exactly what I want!’ And so, they kept it in.”

Jimmy Kimmel also joked that James Gunn could be a double agent now, considering he is with DCU now. Quite honestly, Chris Pratt could easily be the same, as he has been rumored to be joining Gunn in a big DCU role.

Though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still a week away, the movie has received great press. Some of that press might be more negative once everyone realizes that an “F-bomb” has been dropped. Still, that singular moment will not derail the makings of a beautiful final chapter in James Gunn’s beloved saga.

Chris Pratt returns as Star-Lord in the final adventure when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially releases on May 5.

