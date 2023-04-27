First Reactions to ‘The Flash’ Are In, and They’re…Surprising

Early reactions to The Flash (2023) are in…

With Hollywood’s track record, audiences have ended up seeing criminals in leading roles many times. Sometimes, the crimes are committed after the release of the movie; other times, the crimes are discovered after the release; and other times, the actor is rehabilitated and reformed before starring in the film. This is not the case with Andy Muschietti’s The Flash…

Fans of DC Studios, Warner Bros Discovery, or entertainment in general already know about the many charges and accusations against Flash star Ezra Miller, including assault, abuse, grooming, trespassing, and burglary, the last of which the star pled guilty to in January of this year, paying a fine, and serving out court-mandated conditions.

Given Warner Bros’ course of action taken following the Johnny Depp debacle, it seemed only logical that in the case of Miller, where there was evidence and many court cases, including the most recent to which the actor pled guilty, action would have been taken. Obviously, this hasn’t been the case so far, causing quite a stir about the next big DC Film, The Flash, which stars Miller as the central protagonist.

With all this taken into account, no one has known quite what to expect with the new movie, which James Gunn and Peter Safran have promoted again and again since taking office at DC Studios. Would audiences and critics be able to look past Miller’s past and focus on the performance? Will it be the hit that relaunches DC, kicking off the new DC Universe?

If early reactions are any indication, the answer to each of these questions is yes. Comicbook reported on just a few of the early reactions to the unfinished cut, which was just screened at CinemaCon. Not only were the reactions overwhelmingly positive, but some went as far as to say that the film is “among the best superhero movies ever made.” With outstanding competitors like Avengers: Endgame (2019), the second highest-grossing movie of all time, that’s a bold claim.

Audiences, however, are starting to learn that critics may not be as qualified to judge movies as previously thought. For evidence, one need only look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). The film from Universal and Illumination was panned almost universally by critics, rating a meager 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. That didn’t stop audiences from turning out in droves, however, garnering millions for the movie and spurring more Nintendo-based films in the future.

Whether the critics or the audience turns out to be right, The Flash comes to theaters on June 16, 2023. The movie stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The movie is expected to follow Allen (Miller) as he travels through time to stop the murder of his mother, thereby trapping him in an alternate universe without metahumans.

What do you think of these early reactions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!