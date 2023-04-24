It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Nic Cage?

Serving as the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) — now renamed the DC Universe (DCU) under James Gunn and Peter Safran, The Flash is an upcoming superhero movie starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, that draws inspiration from the DC Comics character of the same name. Produced by DC Studios, Double Dream, and the Disco Factory, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling distribution, The Flash is set to debut in theaters June 16, 2023.

Despite reports of lead star Ezra Miller’s criminal history, including kidnapping, assault, and disturbing, cult-like behavior, it appears that the new The Flash film is good to go this Summer. Perhaps Miller’s alleged begging of the WBD execs for a second chance actually did something.

Directed by Andy Muschietti and featuring a screenplay by Christina Hodson, the upcoming The Flash movie plot revolves around Barry Allen’s time travel journey to prevent his mother’s murder, which results in unforeseen repercussions for the Fastest Man Alive — to say the least.

The film will feature a colorful cast including Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

However a rather unforeseen casting choice is reportedly making his way to The Flash and the DCU as a whole, in an entirely new variant of the Man of Steel. This is all bearing in mind the Henry Cavill’s Supes, who returned briefly in Dwayne Johnson-centric Black Adam (2022), will no longer be returning as the Last Son of Krypton in the DCU. That we know of, anyway.

The new Superman casting, and why it’s historic

Nicolas Cage has an interesting history with the role of Clark Kent’s Superman.