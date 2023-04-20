DC Reboot Looms as ‘Flash’ Finale Changes Franchise Drastically

Will DC do a full reboot after all?

Keeping track of the news from DC Studios may seem a bit like a tennis match between a full and partial reboot. Sometimes it seems absolutely one way, other times, not so much. With the studio finishing out the previous slate of films from before James Gunn and Peter Safran’s tenure, it’s difficult to interpret at times, but this new update may give a solid answer.

Of course, by now, DC fans know about a few things for sure. They know that the franchise will be getting a new Superman after Henry Cavill was let go. They know that, despite his best efforts, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will not be the new face of the franchise, nor will he be sticking around for the foreseeable future. After that, however, things get a little hazier.

It’s safe to assume that Shazam (Zachary Levi) is out after the dismal performance of Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), but nothing has been officially stated. It’s also a pretty safe bet that the rest of the original Justice League, like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher, are out, despite their cameos or even solo films in the near future.

Still, this could all change. Jason Momoa shared an exuberant video of him following a meeting with Gunn and Safran, but not long after also shared that while he’ll always be Aquaman, he may play other characters down the line as well. Fans thought that Gal Gadot was certainly out after Patty Jenkins shared that the last sequel to Wonder Woman (2017) was canceled, but then she keeps showing up; same thing with Ben Affleck’s Batman, so who knows?

This new update might shed some light on DC’s plan. The Direct shared comments from insider KC Walsh who has reportedly seen the finished film, The Flash (2023). Long rumored to be the film that restarts the franchise, Walsh noted a few interesting things about the new DC entry, saying that it was now complete and that the ending has been changed once again to be more “vague.”

Walsh also added a note about cameos, saying that there were more than expected and not what the audience might think. However, it’s the “vague” ending that should give fans pause. Changing the ending this late in the game, particularly to something more ambiguous, is very telling. It could mean that Gunn and Safran changed the ending to segue more into their vision of the new DC Universe, or it could mean they’re leaving it open-ended and will proceed based on audience reception.

One thing was clear to Walsh, however: all references to the former Justice League have been removed from the climax of the Flash movie, which says that, while vague, change is coming. It could well be that earlier reports, which suggested an entire Justice League reboot, may well be accurate. Until the controversial film debuts in theaters, fans will have to wait and see.

What do you think about this new report? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!