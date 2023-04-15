DCU ‘Batman’ Director Seemingly Confirmed Online

A recent leak might have already confirmed who is directing Batman: Brave and the Bold.

James Gunn’s DCU is starting to get ready for its big debut in just a few years. While 2025 might feel like a long way out, DC has other films on the slate to keep fans occupied until Superman: Legacy debuts. Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as Co-CEOs of DC, fans have seen a completely new slate for DC with new projects centered around exciting characters and fans are beyond excited.

One of them includes a new version of Batman in a movie called Brave and the Bold. Based on the comics, this movie will center around Batman with his son, Damian Wayne, and how the two work together in Gotham. Most iterations of Batman in live-action leave Robin behind, but Gunn has ensured that the Dark Knight’s sidekick will have a significant role in the upcoming DCU movie.

While fans don’t know who might be the villain in the movie, Gunn may have already found his director for the project as a recent leak thread on Reddit has trusted sources who claim they know the answer. The Flash (2023) director is who the leaks claim to be the director for the film, which makes sense for a couple of reasons.

James Gunn loves The Flash. He has given the film high praise and says it’s a beautiful story that fans will be glad to see. Even though Ezra Miller’s questionable actions last year put Warner Bros. Discovery in a tough spot, the movie is still being made with a promise that Flash will return even if Miller doesn’t get to reprise the role.

For The Brave and the Bold, Muschetti could be set to direct once the film has been released in theaters, and it would make perfect sense because if the movie is as good as Gunn says it is, fans will love the movie and be excited the director is attached to the Batman movie. It’s not easy directing a Batman movie since the franchise has a lot of history. Muschetti is already working with Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, so the chances of success are very high.

DC has made great strides to ensure higher quality going forward due to the super hero fatigue keeping some fans away from watching more super hero movies, and it makes sense. There are so many different films that fans could watch, but making more movies that are a must-watch ensures that the DCU might just be a big rival for Marvel Studios.

Do you think Andy Muschetti should direct Brave and the Bold? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!