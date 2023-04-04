Fans Are Divided After ‘Blue Beetle’ Calls Batman a “Fascist”

DC is officially rebooting itself as the DCU under the leadership of James Gunn. Though there is already a new release plan in place, there are a few holdouts from the “DCEU” era still in play. One happens to be Blue Beetle, which is set for an August release. The movie just received its first trailer, which was met with tons of fanfare. However, fans are divided on Twitter after the final line of the trailer paints Batman as a “fascist.”

Looked interesting…but that final line- “Batman’s a fascist” got me like NOPE. PASS. https://t.co/R0d4wsA8L5 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) April 3, 2023

We are not sure how and why Batman would be painted as a fascist, but this Twitter user is clearly upset enough that they plan to skip Blue Beetle altogether. We honestly think it’s a bit funny that DC is making fun of its own golden boy.

People are legit upset over the “Batman is a fascist” line from Blue Beetle’s trailer. That shit was hilarious, the performative outrage is goddamn funny, y’all are snowflakes, go touch grass, I’m watching this movie at least twice in theaters. #BlueBeetleMovie — Thanos Jones, Conjuror of Cheap Tricks (@Reverend_Thanos) April 3, 2023

We are not sure what “go touch grass” means, but this Twitter user is certainly ready to fight the “snowflakes” by watching Blue Beetle at least twice in theaters.

You know a response has got to be controversial of the director is stepping in to laugh. Angel Manuel Soto, the director of Blue Beetle, responded to a person going on a rant about the fascist line. His response was simply of Skeletor being a menace, which we can all admit is pretty hilarious.

Blue Beetle Trailer: "Batman is a fascist" Fuck Warner.. hope the CW looking dog shit bombs. — Heel vs Babyface (@heelvsbabyface) April 3, 2023

We would like to apologize for all the adult language being used in these posts. People are pretty passionate about defending Batman, who we think doesn’t need to be defended that much. DC is named after Detective Comics, which is where Batman started. Blue Beetle poking fun at the Caped Crusader is just funny.

Everyone is "y'all are too sensitive" and "you're a bunch of snowflakes" until George Lopez jokingly calls Batman a fascist and then suddenly it's video essays and probably 2 months of bitching and whining about the "woke mindset". — Evan Von Doom 💀 (@EvanReadsComics) April 3, 2023

Everyone keeps throwing around the “snowflake” argument. George Lopez is a comedian, and naturally, he was going to be the comic relief in the Blue Beetle movie. Calling Batman a “fascist” is not even that bad.

This is kind of a triple-layer burn, as this Twitter user chose to attack DC, James Gunn, and the fascist line all in one tweet. We have to applaud this person for wanting to use this opportunity to lobby for the SnyderVerse to be sold to Netflix.

Some people just choose to voice this displeasure with memes, which is exactly what this Twitter user did. Apparently, calling the Dark Knight a fascist has plenty of people riled up.

Blue Beetle looks fantastic, and it is a movie that is going to jumpstart the new DCU era. The superhero is often a strong ally of Booster Gold, who is set to have his own series in the DCU as well. We would imagine that James Gunn has a big plan for Blue Beetle, even after the movie took a dig at Batman.

DC has needed a new look for quite some time, and this film looks to be like the kind of story that can steer things in the right direction. The days of Zack Snyder are now over, and Gunn’s DCU is firmly set to kick off with this superhero science fiction mashup.

