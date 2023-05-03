Denzel Washington Reportedly Turned Down a Huge MCU Role

There have been some hugely prolific actors that have been coaxed into the world of superheroes. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. became Marvel royalty when he was cast as Tony Stark/Iron Man, which just celebrated its 15th anniversary. The same can be said for actors like Josh Brolin (Thanos), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benicio del Toro (The Collector), and Christian Bale (Gorr). However, the MCU doesn’t land every prominent actor they go for. Denzel Washington reportedly turned down one of the biggest Marvel roles.

We would argue that most actors would want to play a superhero in a superhero movie, but that comes with challenges. Most actors who have signed on to play heroes are usually involved in at least a few movies, which might not be alluring to those with packed schedules. We would then argue that most prolific actors now see the value of signing on to portray a villain, as they are typically only in one movie before being defeated.

Case and point, Christian Bale. It was shocking that Marvel nabbed Bale for the role of Gorr the God Butcher, but it was likely because he was only meant to be in one Thor movie. A minor villain performance is enough for someone with a packed schedule. Honestly, Bale was the best part about Thor: Love and Thunder.

That said, an anticipated Marvel outing is coming up, which reached out to Denzel Washington to be cast as its lead villain. While that would have been a huge get for the MCU, Mr. Washington refused the role.

Denzel Washington Says “No” to Fantastic Four

Everyone has patiently awaited any casting news regarding Matt Shakman’s version of Fantastic Four. There had been a massive rumor that Mila Kunis was being asked to star in the movie—but as The Thing. Thankfully, she refuted that rumor and indicated she knew who would be in the film. One person not going to be in the movie is Denzel Washington.

Industry scooper Grace Rudolph revealed that Marvel reached out to Denzel and offered him the role of Galactus—the world-eating villain who controls Silver Surfer. It is not a big shock that Galactus and the Silver Surfer will appear in the Fantastic Four movie. The hope is that the bigger villain will be Doctor Doom, but Galactus makes perfect sense.

However, despite Marvel reaching for the stars (literally), Denzel Washington refused the role. Thankfully, Marvel did not stop with its A-list talent dreams, as Antonio Banderas is rumored to be in final talks for the role.

Marvel and Disney would likely not confirm nor deny a rumor this big, but it would have been amazing had they brought in Washington for the huge villainous role of Galactus. Galactus is important to Marvel and essentially a god, so it could have been that Washington was unwilling to sign on for multiple movies—let alone a single one.

Despite his turning down the role, Banderas is certainly another prolific actor that can bring a lot to the part of Galactus. We will undoubtedly be the first to relay any confirmed casting for Fantastic Four as soon as it becomes available. Let’s just hope that Banderas will be more than a talking cloud in this version.

