Mila Kunis Will Reportedly Play The Thing in ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

After months of speculation surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four (2025) reboot, there is a new rumor that has been setting the internet ablaze with shock, anger, and curiosity. And it’s all surrounding Mila Kunis. Again.

Mila Kunis first entered the public consciousness in That 70’s Show (1998-2006) opposite her future husband, Ashton Kutcher. She has also appeared in Black Swan (2010), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Family Guy (1999-present), and Bad Moms (2016).

After meeting for lunch with Matt Shakman, the director of the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, the internet has been abuzz with talks that Kunis is going to be involved in the film, most likely as Sue Storm.

Well, after months and months of speculation, it’s rumored that Mila Kunis’ role in this version of The Fantastic Four has been revealed. She will be playing… The Thing.

Mila Kunis Gets To Clobberin’ in ‘Fantastic Four’

Created by Stan Lee, The Fantastic Four is filled with four of Marvel’s most beloved characters: Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). Of these characters, The Thing is probably the most likable because of his unique appearance, generally friendly personality, and his want to fit in despite his deformation. This has caused Ben Grimm to quickly become a fan favorite.

So imagine the internet’s surprise when Twitter user MyTimeToShineHello sent out a tweet suggesting that Mila Kunis was one of the people in question to play The Thing.

They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 28, 2023

Naturally, this sparked outrage from fans of Grimm, who were lamenting that this casting would be “a disaster” and that Marvel Studios has “already ruined The Fantastic Four.” On the other hand, just as many people were saying, they were intrigued by the idea. Others quickly pointed out that this was just a rumor and probably wouldn’t even happen.

No matter where you stand on the casting of everyone’s favorite rock man, there’s no doubt that this choice would be a unique way to tell a story most people already know. And for the haters, they’d be surprised to hear that this has happened before.

The She-Thing Isn’t Unprecedented

Normally known by her real name, Sharon Ventura, She-Thing has been a character in Marvel Comics since 1985. Ventura was a professional wrestler who worked with the Power Broker to augment her strength. However, after learning of the Power Broker’s criminal intentions, she escaped the facility and operated under the pseudonym Ms. Marvel.

Soon after defeating the Power Broker alongside The Thing, she was hit with cosmic rays and gained strength and appearance similar to The Thing, causing fans to call her She-Thing. The name stuck, and she battled multiple villains throughout the decades alongside The Fantastic Four and She-Hulk.

While this would be a different choice for The Fantastic Four, this wouldn’t be the first time that Kevin Feige has shaken up a well-known Marvel character or team in order to make the story they’re telling more interesting and not repetitive. Only time will tell if and how this will even affect The Fantastic Four reboot.

What are your thoughts on Mila Kunis playing The Thing?