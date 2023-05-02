Marvel Has Reportedly Found Its Mr. Fantastic, and It’s Adam Driver

Kevin Feige has been leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as President of Marvel Studios for several years. Owned by The Walt Disney Company, the MCU has revolutionized the superhero movie genre and left an indelible mark on the film industry, regardless of varying opinions. The Infinity Saga, a vast and expansive storyline, was brought to a close with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the grand finale of Phase Three. The franchise’s exceptional growth and unmatched success have firmly established its position as a dominant force in the movie industry.

Now, the stage is set for a famous Star Wars alum who might just be putting his talents to use in yet another Disney-owned franchise.

The Fantastic Four in Marvel

The Fantastic Four is a Marvel superhero team that consists of genius leader Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), “mom” of the group Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), hot-headed Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and friendly giant Ben Grimm (The Thing). The group gained their superpowers after being exposed to cosmic radiation during a scientific mission, which gave each member unique superhuman abilities. The team originating from the Marvel Comics uses their powers to fight against villains and protect the world from various threats.

The Fantastic Four film series at 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios under Disney’s ownership) commenced in 2005 with the debut of Fantastic Four, which starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Chris Evans as Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Tim Story directed both films, with the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, arriving in 2007, and both movies receiving mixed reviews. In 2015, a reboot titled Fantastic Four (styled FANT4STIC) featured Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, and was directed by Josh Trank. However, it was met with rather negative reviews, and it largely ruined public perception of the Fantastic Four franchise. Consequently, it left viewers yearning for a new approach to these beloved Marvel Comics characters. Related: Marvel Pres. Kevin Feige Is Completely Changing the MCU The MCU is creating its own Fantastic Four in a “reboot” of sorts (unconnected to previous versions of the superhero team), now directed by Matt Shakman. Mila Kunis has been rumored to play both Sue Storm and The Thing, though those early reports have been largely debunked for now. Meanwhile, award-winning Paul Mescal who has also been reported to be in talks for the role of Johnny Storm AKA the Human Torch, could also be dealing with scheduling conflicts. That leaves the coveted position of the Fantastic Four’s team leader and “dad”, Reed Richards to be filled — and it seems like Marvel have settled on an actor already.

Why John Krasinski is being recast as Reed Richards

With the dawn of the Multiverse Saga proper comes the need for more Reed Richardses in the world.

Why is that? Because the Marvel Studios likely has plans for a Marvel Comics-esque Council of Reeds — already hinted at in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2022) — where a bunch of Mr. Fantastics from different universes converge. This is not unlike the Council of Kangs in the same film, where multiple Kang the Conquerors (Jonathan Majors) join forces to wreak havoc across the Multiverse.

John Krasinski who plays alternate-universe-Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is probably not the main Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (Earth 19999, or Earth 616 — it’s not fully confirmed yet) iteration of Mr. Fantastic, and so that prestigious casting is going to another Disney star. This follows previous reports of Driver potentially joining the cast all the way back in October 2022, as well as being in final talks for the role. Now, industry insider and Marvel source My Time To Shine Hello shares that the role is all but confirmed for the Star Wars actor:

I hear Driver is all but set as Reed

Could it also be true that Krasinski just doesn’t want the long-term Reed Richards role? Possibly. But for now, it appears that the Kylo Ren actor is set to take on Doctor Doom (or some other Big Bad, like Galactus or the Silver Surfer) in the upcoming Fantastic Four and maybe even Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) films.

