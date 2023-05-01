For several years now, Kevin Feige, as the President of Marvel Studios, has spearheaded the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The MCU, which is under The Walt Disney Company’s ownership, has transformed the superhero movie genre and made a lasting impact on the film industry, regardless of many individuals’ opinions. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) concluded Phase Three of the MCU, serving as the grand finale of the expansive Infinity Saga. The franchise’s extraordinary growth and unparalleled success have essentially solidified its dominance in the movie industry.

The Fantastic Four in Marvel

The Fantastic Four is a Marvel superhero team that consists of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). The group gained their superpowers after being exposed to cosmic radiation during a scientific mission, which gave each member unique abilities. The team uses their powers to fight against villains and protect the world from various threats.

The Fantastic Four film franchise over at 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios after Disney acquired the company) began in 2005 with the release of Fantastic Four, starring Ioan Gruffudd (Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Invisible Woman/Sue Storm), Chris Evans (Human Torch/Johnny Storm), and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm/The Thing). It was followed by a sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, in 2007, with both films directed by Tim Story and receiving mixed reviews. In 2015, a reboot titled Fantastic Four (stylized FANT4STIC) was released, featuring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell. Directed by Josh Trank, it received overwhelmingly negative reviews and more or less tanked public perception of the Fantastic Four franchise — while also making audiences crave for a different approach to the popular Marvel Comics characters.

Now, it’s time for the Marvel Cinametic Universe to take a swing at things.

Who is likely to be the MCU’s Human Torch/Johnny Storm?

So far, rumors have abound over who will play the iconic superhero quad. Recently, Mila Kunis has been rumored to play Susan Storm — until it was revealed that she is in allegedly in talks to play The Thing. The other big rumor going around is that Star Wars’ Kylo Ren actor, Adam Driver, is potentially going to take on the lead role of Reed Richards, instead of John Krasinski who played Richards already in the MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). The show’s villains have also been heavily discussed, with people already talking about casting popular baddies such as Galactus, Doctor Door, and the Silver Surfer.

However this iteration of the Fantastic Four has yet to find its fiery Johnny Storm — until apparently, now.

Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, is a key member of the Fantastic Four with the superhuman ability to generate and manipulate fire at will. He is known for his impulsive personality and close relationship with his sister, Susan Storm (AKA the Invisible Woman).

According to The Direct, Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK), known industry insider has leaked via his Patreon that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found a promising Johnny Storm in the form of actor Paul Mescal, who has allegedly been offered the role. The rising star is an Emmy and Oscar award-nominated actor known for his roles in Aftersun (2022) and Normal People (2020), and is slated to feature in upcoming Gladiator 2 by Ridley Scott.

It’s clear that the MCU needs to bring in some new blood, especially with a prominent crop of older, more experienced Marvel actors leaving. With a younger set of superheroes about to take the spotlight, including Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and much-talked about Wiccan/Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), it appears that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in for a big changing of the guard.

Are you excited for the new Fantastic Four movie? Share your thoughts about this Human Torch casting in the comments below!