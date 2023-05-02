House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Continue Filming Despite Writers Strike

The show business world has been rocked, as it was announced starting today that the WGA (Writers Guild of America) was officially going on strike. A deal could not be reached between the WGA and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). This will result in many shows and movies being delayed and likely canceled. However, Variety has learned through sources that House of the Dragon Season 2 will not be affected and will continue filming in the U.K., as the “scripts were finished.”

Though the writers’ strike has been enacted as of this morning, the Game of Thrones spinoff completed its season two scripts months ago. However, the WGA strike could still impact the series. Per the rules set by the union, WGA members working internationally must stop all work on whatever project they happen to be on as long as it falls under the union’s jurisdiction. Any U.S. projects that are filming on location internationally could be impacted, though there is no telling how much they will be affected.

House of the Dragon was met with critical acclaim, as the Game of Thrones prequel spinoff outperformed the Lord of the Rings prequel on Amazon Prime. This resulted in a quick greenlight from HBO about continuing the story, though the writers’ strike beginning could halt the potential for the third season.

The goal for the series was to cover at least four seasons, which would cover the rise and fall of the Targaryen family the correct way. George R.R. Martin has served as an executive producer on the series. The series is also rumored to retcon some aspects of Game of Thrones that would follow more closely to the A Song of Ice and Fire books that Martin cultivated. This could lead to a continuation of the initial story, though the writer’s strike could impact the third season, should it last as long as the last strike did.

The last writer’s strike lasted 100 days in 2007-2008, severely impacting many shows and films. That might not be the case this time, or it could be much worse. Time will tell how the writers and producers come to new terms in the coming weeks. Hopefully, a new deal can be struck so everyone’s favorite entertainment mediums don’t disappear completely.

